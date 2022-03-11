Oceanco's Highly-Anticipated 358-Foot Megayacht Hits the Water

Dutch shipyard Oceanco has announced that its long-awaited luxury megayacht has touched the water for the first time. Codenamed Project Y720, the launch of the 358-foot (109-meter) vessel represents a significant milestone for Oceanco.
It looks like the shipyard has been hitting milestone after milestone. Recently, Oceanco announced that it is dipping its toes into the NFT world with a collection of superyacht NFTs. Now, it revealed to the world that its hotly-anticipated Project Y720 has finally hit the water.
The first phase of construction took place at Oceanco's adjunct facility in Zwijndrecht. Located in the western Netherlands, the 28-acre site was acquired by Oceanco in 2019, according to Boat International. It includes facilities dedicated to construction, outfitting, paint, and sandblasting.
After work on the new vessel was completed in Zwijndrecht, Project Y720 headed to Alblasserdam (where Oceanco's headquarters are located) for the outfitting phase. For now, details are still kept under the wraps by the Dutch shipyard.
What we know is that the yacht features a wide beam that measures 52 feet (16 meters). It features an elegant design with a "classically proportioned profile." Both the exterior and its interior spaces were drawn by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design.
Glass surfaces were used on the main deck, bridge, and upper decks, including large windows that wrap the whole floating mansion. The shipyard says the owner was actively involved in the design process and made the Project Y720 a "very special yacht".
The yacht has been designed with cutting-edge environmental systems that "exceed current regulations." It has a propulsion system developed by Lateral Naval Architects, which allows it to navigate across the water at an impressive speed of 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph).
The Wright Maritime Group was in charge of the project, working as the owner's representative during the construction. More details are expected to follow when Project Y720 makes its official debut.
