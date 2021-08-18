Assetto Corsa Mobile Racing Sim Drifts onto iOS on August 31

BYD Dolphin’s Prices Would Make It The Cheapest Car for Sale in the U.S.

More importantly, Assetto Corsa Mobile will not be released as part of Apple Arcade, instead developers have opted for a free-to-play with in-app purchases monetization model. Since neither committed to a release date at that time, we’ve been quite anxious to learn when exactly Assetto Corsa Mobile will make its debut on mobile. Although it took 505 Game almost three months to offer more details on the mobile game, we’re happy to report that fans of the series won’t have to wait too long for the mobile version of Assetto Corsa Publisher 505 Games and developer Digital Tales confirmed to us that Assetto Corsa Mobile, the official GT World Challenge racing sim, will be coming to iOS devices on August 31. We didn’t get any word about the Android version, so we are unable to confirm whether or not it will come later on.However, we do know that Assetto Corsa Mobile will feature 59 different licensed GT racers from 18 manufacturers, as well as nine different extremely accurate tracks: Imola , Brands Hatch, Red Bull Ring, Vallelunga, Mugello, Barcelona, Laguna Seca , Silverstone, and Zandvoort.Also, the mobile game will benefit from dynamic weather and time of day effects, which will impact vehicle controls for a more authentic simulation. Not to mention that players will be able to choose from six different game modes: learn the ways of the road in Free Practice, then test your skills in the Time Attack, Classic Race, Endurance, Overtake, and Speed Camera modes.The folks at Digital Tales revealed that many controls in Assetto Corsa Mobile will be fully customizable including tilt functionality, touchpad controls, as well as acceleration assist.More importantly, Assetto Corsa Mobile will not be released as part of Apple Arcade, instead developers have opted for a free-to-play with in-app purchases monetization model.