Pagani Huayra Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Aero-Focused Pacchetto Tempesta

“Are they still making the Huayra?” That’s what I was thinking when I first saw the Pacchetto Tempesta, a high-performance package developed for the track-focused BC that Pagani unveiled no fewer than six years ago. 17 photos



Remember the



Italian for Storm Package, this fellow follows in the footsteps of the



The go-faster makeover further includes a new splitter up front, a dedicated intake, an integrated central fin for the ginormous wing out back, and a re-tuned suspension that boasts a Soft Driving setting. Pagani also makes a case for “striking interior details” although no pictures of the cabin have been published by the Italian automaker at the moment of writing this piece.



Incredible though it may be, the Huayra in Benny Caiola Pacchetto Tempesta configuration is a little underwhelming compared to modern hypercars. A successor is coming next year according to big kahuna Horacio Pagani, and there are two details we know for certain about the newcomer.



Internally known as the C10, the yet-to-be-named model will feature an ICE -only powertrain in the guise of a new-generation V12 twin-turbo mill. The founder and chief executive officer didn’t say too much about it, but he did point out that Mercedes- AMG ’s engine will be homologated until 2026. I still can’t believe the twin-turbo V12 land missile came out in January 2011, but on the other hand, Pagani has always been a low-volume company with little in the way of disposable cash. Most of the automaker’s moolah goes into perfecting existing models, and yes, that would be the plural form.Remember the 760 Venti Roadster from 2019? That’s a one-off Zonda that celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Zonda. The Modena-based automaker switched from a free-breathing V12 to forced induction for the Huayra, and the M 158 engine is featured in the Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta as well.Italian for Storm Package, this fellow follows in the footsteps of the Huayra Imola with 815 horsepower (827 PS) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque. Presented at the Monterey Car Week, the aero-crazy machine makes itself heard through six tailpipes instead of the typical quad-tailpipe layout.The go-faster makeover further includes a new splitter up front, a dedicated intake, an integrated central fin for the ginormous wing out back, and a re-tuned suspension that boasts a Soft Driving setting. Pagani also makes a case for “striking interior details” although no pictures of the cabin have been published by the Italian automaker at the moment of writing this piece.Incredible though it may be, the Huayra in Benny Caiola Pacchetto Tempesta configuration is a little underwhelming compared to modern hypercars. A successor is coming next year according to big kahuna Horacio Pagani, and there are two details we know for certain about the newcomer.Internally known as the C10, the yet-to-be-named model will feature an-only powertrain in the guise of a new-generation V12 twin-turbo mill. The founder and chief executive officer didn’t say too much about it, but he did point out that Mercedes-’s engine will be homologated until 2026.

Editor's note: Imola also pictured in the gallery. Imola also pictured in the gallery.

