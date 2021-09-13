5 Google Says Critical Android Auto Update Is Out, Users Claim Not Really

4 New Update Could Be the End of Another Android Auto Nightmare

3 One More App Partially Broken Down on Android Auto, No Workaround Found

2 Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: Everything You Need to Know

Another Google Maps Annoyance on Android Auto Could Eventually Be Resolved

The way Google Maps has been designed allows the navigation app to provide guidance to drivers as long as it’s running, but as some users discovered recently, this isn’t always the case on Android Auto. 6 photos



Several other users have confirmed the same behavior, explaining that as long as they’re talking on the phone, Google Maps only offers visual guidance, with no audio prompts to tell them which way to go.



Furthermore, others claim that after ending the phone call, the audio is often dead completely in their cars, and the only fix to bring things back to normal is to completely disconnect the phone and therefore reinitialize the



In some cases, the audio is routed through the phone speaker after the call ends, and again, removing the cable from the mobile device seems to be the only workaround for now.



The good news is that Google has finally become aware of all these problems, with a member of the Android Auto group



On the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind this is no guarantee that a full fix would be provided, and what’s more, you’d better not hold your breath for it in the first place.



Sometimes, it takes many months for Google to come up with a workaround, and more often than not, the company ends up asking for more feedback and phone logs to be able to determine what exactly breaks down an Android Auto feature.



The only problem right now is that no workaround is known to exist, so there’s not much you can do until an official fix is released, other than stick with the generic solutions that involve clearing the cache and the data of the installed apps. More specifically, Google Maps sometimes stops offering audio navigation prompts during phone calls, a problem that was discovered back in the summer and which is yet to be resolved.Several other users have confirmed the same behavior, explaining that as long as they’re talking on the phone, Google Maps only offers visual guidance, with no audio prompts to tell them which way to go.Furthermore, others claim that after ending the phone call, the audio is often dead completely in their cars, and the only fix to bring things back to normal is to completely disconnect the phone and therefore reinitialize the Android Auto connection.In some cases, the audio is routed through the phone speaker after the call ends, and again, removing the cable from the mobile device seems to be the only workaround for now.The good news is that Google has finally become aware of all these problems, with a member of the Android Auto group claiming all the reports in this regard have been forwarded to the team for additional investigation.On the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind this is no guarantee that a full fix would be provided, and what’s more, you’d better not hold your breath for it in the first place.Sometimes, it takes many months for Google to come up with a workaround, and more often than not, the company ends up asking for more feedback and phone logs to be able to determine what exactly breaks down an Android Auto feature.The only problem right now is that no workaround is known to exist, so there’s not much you can do until an official fix is released, other than stick with the generic solutions that involve clearing the cache and the data of the installed apps.