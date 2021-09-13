The Arosno E-Trace Is World’s First Electric Snow Bike

What looks like a snow vehicle, works like a snow vehicle (almost) but is actually an e-bike? The answer is something called E-Trace, the self-titled world’s first electric snow bike. Halfway between a sled and an electric mountain bike, the E-Trace is the creation of French startup Arosno. It went on display at EuroBike 2021, held at the beginning of the month in Friedrichshafen, Germany (hat tip to New Atlas).
The E-Trace is designed and assembled in France by Arosno. Romain Faure and Agathe Lebaron founded the startup out of their passion for mountain and snow sports, wishing to spread some of the joys even to people who lack the proper experience. To those asking themselves why not use an electric mountain bike instead of this strange-looking contraption, Arosno has the perfect answer: because the E-Trace can be used without any training or experience, and is safer and more stable than an e-bike.
That is the highest selling point of this vehicle: it claims to be stable enough to use on all types of snow, reliable because it has plenty of torque and offers high maneuverability, and fun because… well, you get to pedal your way across snowy surfaces. Perhaps best of all, the E-Trace can be used without any kind of training and offers none of the risks of riding an e-MTB on snowy surfaces.
recumbent-style position, on an ergonomic seat that’s supposedly comfortable enough for a lengthier ride. The pedals move the rear sprocket wheel by means of a hidden chain, which engages the Camso rubber track. The two steerable polyethylene skis in the front offer excellent maneuverability and stability.
Like with a bicycle, you don’t have to pedal down a slope, but you will have to put in the legwork everywhere else. Arosno says that the E-Trace can climb inclines as steep as 60%, but it’s all relative to the condition of the terrain and, just as importantly, your physical condition.
The E-Trace is an e-bike, so you get some motorized assistance. To avoid being classified as a motorized vehicle, Arosno opts for a 250-W Sachs RS motor offering maximum torque of 110 Nm and a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). It’s the legally allowed maximum speed for e-bikes in most European territories, and it will allow anyone to ride it without additional documentation and authorization.
The motor is powered by a 40-volt lithium battery that promises an estimated range of 45 km (28 miles) on a single charge, and you get the option of adding a rear rack for a secondary battery, if you know yourself to ride farther than that. The E-Trace weighs 45 kg (99 pounds) and can support a total weight of 120 kg (265 pounds). Maximum allowed height is 170 cm (5’6”).
electric assistance on the market. From May 2022, Arosno plans to offer specific ball hitch rack for easy transport.
For the time being, Arosno offers the E-Trace for pre-orders in two colors, pink and blue, for €6,690 ($7,895 at the current exchange rate). MRSP is set at €7,990 ($9,427). Order confirmation is scheduled for March 2022, with deliveries estimated for November 2022. That’s a very long wait for anyone wishing to experience the joys of riding a snow e-bike.
The E-Trace is designed and assembled in France by Arosno. Romain Faure and Agathe Lebaron founded the startup out of their passion for mountain and snow sports, wishing to spread some of the joys even to people who lack the proper experience. To those asking themselves why not use an electric mountain bike instead of this strange-looking contraption, Arosno has the perfect answer: because the E-Trace can be used without any training or experience, and is safer and more stable than an e-bike.
That is the highest selling point of this vehicle: it claims to be stable enough to use on all types of snow, reliable because it has plenty of torque and offers high maneuverability, and fun because… well, you get to pedal your way across snowy surfaces. Perhaps best of all, the E-Trace can be used without any kind of training and offers none of the risks of riding an e-MTB on snowy surfaces.
recumbent-style position, on an ergonomic seat that’s supposedly comfortable enough for a lengthier ride. The pedals move the rear sprocket wheel by means of a hidden chain, which engages the Camso rubber track. The two steerable polyethylene skis in the front offer excellent maneuverability and stability.
Like with a bicycle, you don’t have to pedal down a slope, but you will have to put in the legwork everywhere else. Arosno says that the E-Trace can climb inclines as steep as 60%, but it’s all relative to the condition of the terrain and, just as importantly, your physical condition.
The E-Trace is an e-bike, so you get some motorized assistance. To avoid being classified as a motorized vehicle, Arosno opts for a 250-W Sachs RS motor offering maximum torque of 110 Nm and a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). It’s the legally allowed maximum speed for e-bikes in most European territories, and it will allow anyone to ride it without additional documentation and authorization.
The motor is powered by a 40-volt lithium battery that promises an estimated range of 45 km (28 miles) on a single charge, and you get the option of adding a rear rack for a secondary battery, if you know yourself to ride farther than that. The E-Trace weighs 45 kg (99 pounds) and can support a total weight of 120 kg (265 pounds). Maximum allowed height is 170 cm (5’6”).
electric assistance on the market. From May 2022, Arosno plans to offer specific ball hitch rack for easy transport.
For the time being, Arosno offers the E-Trace for pre-orders in two colors, pink and blue, for €6,690 ($7,895 at the current exchange rate). MRSP is set at €7,990 ($9,427). Order confirmation is scheduled for March 2022, with deliveries estimated for November 2022. That’s a very long wait for anyone wishing to experience the joys of riding a snow e-bike.