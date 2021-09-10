One More App Partially Broken Down on Android Auto, No Workaround Found

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the tech industry in the last few months, you probably know already that a privacy policy update announced by WhatsApp has caused a mass migration to alternative messaging services, including Telegram and Signal.
Needless to say, given the adoption of these platforms skyrocketed almost overnight, people started using them in much more complex scenarios, including in the car where they expect a smooth experience both with touch input and through digital assistants.
As far as Telegram is concerned, however, sending messages with the help of Google Assistant doesn’t seem to be as easy as it sounds.
And it’s all because of a problem reported recently by someone on Google’s forums. According to their post, Google Assistant is unable to send a new message on Telegram, though it can reply to those received from other contacts.
The assistant does recognize a message provided by the user and even confirms it’s sending it, but the process eventually stops for no clear reason.
At this point, it’s not clear just how widespread the whole thing is, but there’s a chance more than a handful of users are affected. This is because Google has quickly responded that it forwarded the problem to the Android Auto team and the report has been marked as a “trending issue” on the official forums.
No matter how many people are struggling with it, however, this glitch still needs to be fixed. The adoption of Telegram is on the rise these days, and given more people rely on it to stay in touch with others, the Google Assistant integration in Android Auto just has to work as smoothly as possible.
While Google is currently looking into reports, no ETA is available as to when a fix could be shipped. And unfortunately, there’s no workaround either, so if you too are struggling with the same thing, there’s not much you can do right now.
