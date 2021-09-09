New Update Could Be the End of Another Android Auto Nightmare

Samsung has started the global rollout of the September 2021 security update for its devices, and while the focus is obviously on addressing vulnerabilities leaving phones and data exposed, a series of non-security fixes are likely to be included as well.
Among them, there should also be a highly anticipated patch specifically aimed at Android Auto and whose purpose is to resolve app crashes experienced on a number of high-end devices, such as the Galaxy S21.
Originally scheduled to launch in July, this Android Auto fix was then pushed back to September, though neither Google nor Samsung confirmed this new security release also includes the eagerly awaited improvement for the car-optimized experience.
On the other hand, we’re seeing mixed reports from users who installed the most recent updates on their Samsung Galaxy phones.
For example, some Samsung customers say they already updated their devices to the September 2021 patch level and the Android Auto problem still persists, which should be an indication that the South Koreans might need a little bit more time to deal with this huge annoyance in the car.
As a result, a maintenance release could follow the security patch, with the rollout possibly scheduled to begin later this month.
On the other hand, others claim the Android Auto error is gone after installing not the September 2021 update but the one that got out in August. In other words, Samsung might have quietly included a fix for select phone models in the August 2021 patch, only that this seems to do the trick and restore Android Auto only on certain devices.
The whole thing is as ambiguous as possible, and without a doubt, some official comments from Samsung itself should help clear it up.
I have reached out to the company for additional information on the release of the Android Auto fix and will update the article if and when an answer is offered.
Originally scheduled to launch in July, this Android Auto fix was then pushed back to September, though neither Google nor Samsung confirmed this new security release also includes the eagerly awaited improvement for the car-optimized experience.
On the other hand, we’re seeing mixed reports from users who installed the most recent updates on their Samsung Galaxy phones.
For example, some Samsung customers say they already updated their devices to the September 2021 patch level and the Android Auto problem still persists, which should be an indication that the South Koreans might need a little bit more time to deal with this huge annoyance in the car.
As a result, a maintenance release could follow the security patch, with the rollout possibly scheduled to begin later this month.
On the other hand, others claim the Android Auto error is gone after installing not the September 2021 update but the one that got out in August. In other words, Samsung might have quietly included a fix for select phone models in the August 2021 patch, only that this seems to do the trick and restore Android Auto only on certain devices.
The whole thing is as ambiguous as possible, and without a doubt, some official comments from Samsung itself should help clear it up.
I have reached out to the company for additional information on the release of the Android Auto fix and will update the article if and when an answer is offered.