Another 1962 Triumph T3 EV Conversion Coming Soon, Courtesy of West Coast Customs

Other than customizing some of the cleanest rides on the interwebs today, West Coast Customs stepped into the limelight courtesy of MTV's Pimp My Ride and Xzibit. But that didn't last for long. Did it? The show was criticized for allegedly having fake mods that weren't practical enough to be authentic. Many years later, the custom car outfit has risen from its shady past and taken its rightful place in the world of customized cars.

8 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/West Coast Customs