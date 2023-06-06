Another 1962 Triumph T3 EV Conversion Coming Soon, Courtesy of West Coast Customs

Other than customizing some of the cleanest rides on the interwebs today, West Coast Customs stepped into the limelight courtesy of MTV's Pimp My Ride and Xzibit. But that didn't last for long. Did it? The show was criticized for allegedly having fake mods that weren't practical enough to be authentic. Many years later, the custom car outfit has risen from its shady past and taken its rightful place in the world of customized cars.
Things are less dramatic at the West Coast Customs workshop without all the publicity. With zero-cameras following their artisan's every move and no time lost coming up with stagey storylines to hook the audience – some real custom work seems to be going on behind closed doors.
In a recent episode uploaded on their YouTube channel, the famed crew is working on some fantastic EV projects.
Everyone has their opinion on converting classic ICE (Internal combustion Engine) vehicles into EVs. Most people think it's sacrilegious to kill the spirit of historical motorsports, forgetting the advantages of zero tail-pipe emissions or the disadvantages of feeling like you are stirring a pot of oats just to shift gears.
Well, one of their featured project cars is a 1962 Triumph T3. We are uncertain about the overall objective of the project. However, from the video, we know the main goal is to take out the original smoggy drivetrain and swap it out for a fumeless, noiseless, battery-powered option.
According to Charlie, West Coast Customs' Electric Vehicle specialist, they'll put three batteries under the hood where the initial engine sat and four batteries between the wheel wells.
"So I designed some brackets that I'm going to get laser cut, so it's actually going to put the charge port a little farther down so we can still use the lid. Keep everything as original as possible," Charlie said regarding the electric charge port's location on the Triumph T3.
The West Coast Customs crew will use Tesla Model S batteries for this conversion project. Their goal is to add double the power and double the torque. To remind you, stock, the Triumph T3 came with a naturally aspirated inline 4-cylinder engine good for 100 hp (101 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 117 lb-ft (159 Nm) of torque. It channeled all the power to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic.
Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO of West Coast Customs, didn't specify what power ranges they are aiming at. What we know so far is they want it to be fast.
Other than the 1962 Triumph T3, Friedlinghaus also showcased several other projects. Remember the 1949 Ford Tudor that was slapped onto a BMW 335i? Well, the crew at West Coast Customs is attempting an even more challenging build. They'll be dropping a classic Chevrolet Bel Air on a Tesla.
Are you curious about what other projects Southern California-based custom car outfit is working on? Check out the video below for more of that action.
