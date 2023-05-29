Re-Born '49 Ford 'Shoebox' Slapped on a BMW Platform Wouldn't Make Sense to Bimmer Purists

There are not a lot of rules to design when it comes to the world of hot rods; most times – anything goes. Today's feature car might pass as a hot rod at first glance, but it isn't. It's got the same tire profile as a stock LaFerrari. It's an all-around cocktail with a classic American body, German engineering, JDM-inspired aero, and tasteful custom finishes on the interior. This here, ladies and gentlemen, is a chopped and widened 1949 Ford Tudor 'Shoebox' dropped on a BMW 335i.

13 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/AutotopiaLA