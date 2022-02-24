1941 Ford: The Last Ford Before the Second Great Boogaloo

But what's less known is the fine line exactly when the U.S. auto industry was fully transitioned from an isolation economy to a wartime economy. Meaning, of course, finished making passenger cars and ready to crank out airplanes and tanks instead.
It's generally understood that this date was sometime in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The exact date after the attack that the transition was complete is a bit more up in the air. But, whatever that day fell on, it ended with this car, the 1941 Ford.
So, no second name, just "the Ford"? What Gives? Well, unspoken formal rules of naming automobiles had not entirely been set in stone by the 1941 model year. Ford had gone back and forth between naming their passenger cars after basic numbers and letters. Ford Model's A, T, C, 18, 48, etc., were used confusingly to distinguish between different models since before even the assembly line era.
But, in this case, the 1941 Ford was the basis for all of the derivative models therein. That includes the coupe, sedan, convertible, and even the pickup. It's all convoluted and nonsensical, but try and bear with us because this Ford is special in more ways than one. We know it as the last Ford before WWII, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Under the hood of the last of the pre-war Fords was either a 226 cubic inch 3.7-liter inline-six engine making around 90 horsepower. There weren't exactly computer-calibrated dynos in those days, so take that with a grain of salt. Further up the chain was the iconic Flathead V8 engine in either a 3.6 or 3.9-liter configuration. These V8s were no muscle car engines. There's no argument there. But they could indeed be tuned for better power with things like carburetor upgrades.
Over the years, the 1941 Ford's front fascia changed several times over the subsequent model years. Adding and deleting features as the years rolled over. Perhaps the most sought-after is an un-altered 1941 model with the three-piece aluminum front grill.
But subsequent alterations have their fans as well. What never changed until a complete refresh after the war was the three-speed non-synchronized manual transmission, not as refined as a modern ten-speed dual-clutch unit for sure, or even a CVT for that matter.
Once Germany and Japan had surrendered in 1945, Ford was ready to pick up right back up where they started. Continuing to modify the looks and styling of the pre-war 1941 Ford. Same chassis, same drive train, just with more alterations than a Potato Head toy.
Ford finally transitioned to an entirely new platform in 1949, including the genesis of the Ford F-Series truck in 1948. The 1941 Ford served the company well in times of war and in peace. It's a highlight they ought to showcase more often.
