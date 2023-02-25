Andrew Tate's "Bad Man Copper" Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is Still Safe in Dubai

A social media sensation, retired kickboxer, international controversy, and current detainee Andrew Tate kept his famous Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. The authorities have not seized it, as many news outlets from around the world wrongly reported. Here’s what actually happened with the hypercar.
Owning a $3.6 million W16-powered vehicle is not something many people can brag about, especially as that particular unit is a hypercar made in only 60 highly individualized examples. Now, it is widely accepted that money cannot buy you happiness, but it appears that it can get you a French-made vehicle that can reach a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph) after it accelerates from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.3 seconds. By any means, those numbers should make anyone smile for at least a couple of moments.
Even though everything about the 1,479-hp (1,500-ps) Pur Sport sounds absurdly impressive, buying one could turn into a slightly disappointing experience because of a slightly weird reason – the limited-edition Bugatti is slower than its “cheaper” counterpart. The marque argues this was necessary due to the Pur Sport being a track-oriented hypercar that focuses mostly on delivering amazing behind-the-wheel experiences while G-forces are allowed to put your entire body to the test.
One of the lucky 60 people on Earth who received a production slot for a Chiron Pur Sport is nonother than Andrew Tate who is currently being detained by Romanian authorities after some heavy charges have been brought against him. Known for showing off his questionable wealth and creating weird online stories about some kind of shadowy global conspiracy against the ordinary person, he took delivery of the 18th track-oriented Pur Sport in late 2021 after spending a little over $4.5 million on it.
The coppery paint job complements the hypercar’s silhouette and Buggati showed it off on their social media channels briefly. Those posts have since been either hidden or deleted. However, the VW-owned automaker forgot to add the name of this color – “Bad Man Copper.” That’s what the owner called it right from the beginning, in case you were wondering what color his Bugatti is.
After Tate was temporarily sent to jail, the authorities quickly moved to seize his expensive car collection. They found only 11 out of the 33 supercars and hypercars he publicly presented as being his. Some news outlets rushed to claim that Chiron Pur Sport was confiscated too, and even suggested that it might end up being sold for a lot less than what it was bought for. They got it wrong. As we previously said, the Bugatti was not among the vehicles seized by the Romanian Police.
Most people believed the hypercar was still in the Netherlands where it has been previously sent for an audio system upgrade. However, a new source showed online that the Bugatti is still parked in the driveway of Tate’s house in Dubai.
For now, the Bugatti is not in the hands of Romanian authorities. However, if the investigation ends and the trial outcome will have Andrew Tate sitting behind bars for quite some time, the United Arab Emirates might have to ship the vehicle to the Eastern European country so it can be used to cover any possible damages the court might establish.
Finally, the influencer who also said that he has Rimac Nevera remains in jail and the hypercar enjoys some more resting time in the Middle Eastern country.
