$50 Million Hamptons Mansion Comes With Spectacular Car Display for Your Collectibles

Dreams are invaluable, but that’s not to say that you can’t put a price on them – and a very steep one, at it. This Hamptons mansion is one such dream, one tailor-made for a passionate car collector and his large collection of expensive toys.
Carchitecture, or car-centric architecture, has seen an incredible boost in recent years, as modern design evolved to embrace and integrate the most outrageous whims and desires of the rich. After all, the rich may be a lot of things, and many of them are bad, but they’re the ones signing the check. So, whatever they want, they get.
Roman James and his Roman James Design studio know all about that. The West Coast mega-mansion builder whose clients include Markus Peerson of Minecraft fame, and Reinout Oerlemans, the creator of the reality series The Biggest Loser, is warming up for his first East Coast project, which, as it so happens, is also a very car-centric mansion.
It’s beautiful, it’s outrageous, and it’s outrageously luxurious. It’s also gigantic, and very expensive, with a current asking price of $50 million. As of the time of press, it is also non-existent.
There’s currently a mansion at the location, famously rented by diva Mariah Carey as her summer retreat. The developer plans to tear it down to build what will become Eagle’s Point, “the hidden gem of the Hamptons” and the dream mansion for a passionate – and rich – car collector.
In theory at least, the home will be one of our dreams in all regards, but the planned 15-car display is what’s more relevant to our interests. Renders published by Roman James Design show a space dedicated to the owner’s automotive love, with seven lifts and at least one turntable, in order to show off the favorite car of the moment.
The display room is located below ground level, and features additional parking outside.
Designed for entertaining, Eagle’s Point would also get resort-style facilities, like a spa-inspired wellness area with a fitness center, sauna and massage room, an outdoor pool and a jacuzzi. In fact, it would have “every conceivable luxury,” from a bowling alley and two different private cinemas, one indoors and one outside by the pool, an outdoor kitchen specifically designed for pool parties, and a handbag room for the Birkins and the Hermeses in your life. After all, if you get an entire area for the cars, you might as well splurge and add a climate-controlled room for your designer handbags, right? They’re investment pieces, too.
With a total living surface of 15,000 square feet (1,394 square meters), the mansion will have 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, so more than enough space for the family of the owner and whatever guests they have around. Everything will be custom-made and brought in especially for this project, from the stones to the finishes and the furnishes, the builder assures.
good enough for Mariah, it can work for any other mortal out there.
Jokes aside, this is ultra-luxury real estate, and a whole different ball game from our daily lives, where our daily driver’s highest selling points are not its exclusiveness or exorbitant price tag, but good fuel efficiency and reliability. Every once in a while, though, it doesn’t hurt to peek over to the side of the one-percenters, and whisper “what if.”
This is one of those times: a mansion that’s tailored-made for a car collector looking to put his rides on display, inside a space that will get his collector friends green with envy. It doesn’t hurt that said car display comes packaged with a gorgeous mansion oozing luxury.
