Starburst House Is the Ultimate Container Home That Instagram Hype Failed to Build

For the past couple of years, we’ve discussed countless options of downsizing, be they tiny houses, van or bus conversions, and container homes. They all have in common the affordable price, reduced running and maintenance costs, and a smaller footprint, which helps address some of those environmental concerns.
Container homes, for example, are ideal for those looking to downsize, while still walking the line between a transportable house and a brick and mortar house, or at the very least, the comforts of one. They don’t have wheels like tinies or vans, but can still be relocated with ease since they usually don’t require a foundation for setting up; at the same time, they’re more spacious. With enough designing skill, a container can prove an excellence blank page for a spectacular, highly creative house – and it won’t even have to break the bank, like a tiny home would probably do.
All things considered, for proponents of a downsized, more intentional and affordable lifestyle, a container home sounds like perfection on paper. So how can you improve on that? If you’re a millionaire, you do it by putting an artsy spin on it, which is what the Starburst House is all about, with a generous side of sustainability.
upgraded container home that it even has its own Instagram and official website even though it doesn’t exist. Unless you count computer-generated renders and detailed plans as proof of existence, the Starburst House is the dream house of tomorrow that Instagram hype tried to, but ultimately failed to build.
We’ll explain.
The Starburst House is the latest project of artsy duo Chris and Roberta Hanley, famous Los Angeles-based film and music producers who, as it so happens, are now selling their equally-famous Invisible House. The Invisible House is a monolith-like structure sheathed in glass so that it disappears into the environment, with outstanding sustainability and off-grid features, and modern luxuries inside. It’s located on the neighboring plot next to the Starburst House, which is their more recent project.
After the 2017 introduction of the container home, via the same renders that we have today and which you will find in the gallery attached, the Hanleys hoped to ride viral fame all the way to the completion of the build. The first signs of trouble emerged in 2020, when the non-existent house was listed for sale for $3.5 million, with confirmation arriving with the listing of the Invisible House: the Hanleys need the money to complete the Starburst House. Instagram hype can only take you so far, and building an artsy house is not it.
container home. Located just one mile from the entrance of the Joshua Tree park in the Mojave Desert, California, it’s comprised of several container modules propped and connected in such a way as to resemble a star – or an explosion of a star. It sits on a sizable plot of land, and offers 2,153 square feet (200 square meters) of living space, all of which is available on the ground floor: the upper, sky-facing container units serve as the roof structure of the house, and are not living spaces.
Inside, this unique home offers three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and a living room right in the middle of the star structure. Kitchen facilities are also included but, if we’re being honest, this doesn’t look like the kind of place you set out to cook gourmet 7-course dinners in. No one would like to clean up that mess, especially in a place like this, where there’s so much emphasis on minimalism.
Each container module is oriented to offer a different view of the wild natural environment, sitting on the ground or cantilevered off the rocks, and is basked in natural light throughout the day. Solid oak boards would be used for the floor to highlight the unique geometry of the house, but also to reduce costs and maintain ceiling height, which would be reduced if concrete were used. From foundations to the top, Starburst House is 33.8 feet (10.3 meters) high, so that’s a lot of ceiling height.
When the Starburst House was listed in 2020, a spokesperson noted that Hanleys had secured funds for the build, and that it would be completed by mid 2021. We’re in 2023 now, and there is still no sign of it on site, and no update on the timeline from whoever is managing the project. The ultimate container home remains a CGI dream.
