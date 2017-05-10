autoevolution

AMG Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Japan-Only G63 Special Edition

 
10 May 2017, 12:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On a fateful day in 1967, former Mercedes-Benz engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher founded AMG in a little-ish town near Stuttgart, Germany. Nine years later, the outfit moved to Affalterbach, and the rest, as they say, is history in the making.
The year was 1999 when Daimler bought the controlling stake in AMG, and thus, Mercedes-AMG was born. With business going better than ever, the three-pointed star couldn’t miss the chance to celebrate 50 years since the mad professors over at AMG set up shop. The biggest surprise in store for 2017 is the advent of the Project One, a very expensive F1-inspired hybrid hypercar.

Mercedes, however, has plenty more surprises in store for the rest of its lineup. The G63 50th Anniversary Edition is one of those, and for whatever reason, it’s exclusive to Japan. The limited-run series consists of 50 vehicles painted in designo Mauritius Blue. Black detailing is on the visual menu as well.

The only area where the customer has a word to say is the interior. Here you’ll find plenty of AMG goodies, carbon fiber included, but the upholstery color is a different matter. Four flavors are available, and these are black, Porcelain, Mocha Brown, and Saddle Brown. And as expected from a G63, the seats and door cards are spruced up with diamond stitching.

Care to guess how much Mercedes-AMG of Japan wants on a single unit of the G63 50th Anniversary Edition? Including the consumption tax, the squared-off bruiser flaunts a starting price of 22,200,000 yen. In U.S. currency, that’s $194,850 at current exchange rates. And for reference, that many yen can buy you no less than 26 units of the all-new Daihatsu Mira e:S kei car.

The powertrain of this variant of the W463 G-Class is centered around a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8. Codenamed M157, the eight-cylinder force-fed monster develops 571 PS (420 kW) and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque, with all that oomph kept in check by the AMG Speedshift Plus seven-speed automatic tranny.

Soon enough, an all-new generation of the G-Class will replace the W463.
mercedes-amg g63 Special Edition Japan Mercedes-AMG W463
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74