Mercedes-Benz Introduces Two Special Editions G-Class

Mercedes-Benz
’ iconic off-roader, the G-Class, is now available with two special editions
that add individuality and luxurious appointments.
The two special versions of the G-Class
are called “designo manufaktur,” and “Exclusive Edition.” Both are available for order starting today, May 2, but they will reach the market in September.
The first of them, called “designo manufaktur
,” comes with a full line of customization elements from the range with the same name, which was first offered to G-Class clients since the end of 2015. Customers of the G 350d and G500 can order this particular edition of the Gelandewagen.
It is available with three possible paint finishes, all from the designo range: magma red, obsidian black, and mystic white. The 19-inch AMG
five-spoke rims are painted black, and the inserts on the side strips are painted in the same shade.
The interior of the G-Class designo manufaktur comes with black Nappa leather and color-coordinated red topstitching. Clients will also discover an AMG Performance steering wheel that matches the combo, along with piano black ornaments, and red seat belts. Owners will also benefit from the Chrome, Sport, and Exclusive packages integrated as standard for this model.
The three-pointed star’ G 350 d designo manufaktur starts at EUR 109,878, but the G500 version costs EUR 121,683. The automaker said that the offer comes with a client advantage of 24% to a comparably equipped model.
Meanwhile, the AMG G-Class models
come with a special edition that has been catered to them. It is called Exclusive Edition, as we have explained above, and the most affordable version starts at 163,125. However, the G 65 Exclusive Edition costs EUR 287,658, both values including 19% VAT in Germany.
You will be able to spot a G-Class AMG Exclusive Edition with a stainless-steel under guard, dark aluminum inserts on its sides, and a spare wheel cover that matches the body shade. Its wheels have a diameter of 21 inches, and they come with matt black paint for the G63, and with a polished look for the G65.
The interior of the AMG Exclusive models gets a two-tone leather upholstery from the designo Exclusive line, along with a choice of interior trim. Customers get the Seat Comfort package as standard, on top of all the other elements.
Even if a customer does not buy one of these special-edition models, the G-Class now comes with Mercedes me connect, which is a package that is free in its standard form, and comes with an automatic emergency call, accident recovery, breakdown management, and Mercedes me assist, which include multiple dedicated services. The latter include remote door lock or unlock, as well as programming the auxiliary heating.