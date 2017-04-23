autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class to Retains a Single Exterior Part From Old Model

 
Gorden Wagener, the chief design officer of Daimler AG, has spoken to the media about the next-generation G-Class.
He confirmed what our spyshots have already shown, which is the fact that the MY2018 Gelandewagen will keep its boxy shape. The latest interview with Mr. Wagener brought us an explanation as to why that happens, and what has remained from the old model.

According to Wagener, almost every element from the new G-Class will be different from the ongoing product. The only exception is a small piece of plastic trim that fits on the C-pillar, which will be the same as its equivalent on the current generation.

Mr. Wagener revealed this information in an interview with Automotive News, and he said that the design of this model must be treated with the utmost responsibility. If something were to be lost from its boxy design, the next generation would not be “a G-Class.”

Sticking with the traditional shape did pose some challenges, but the design team did have room to modify some of the proportions of the body. Those modifications were done to offer it added maturity, along with minor improvements in aerodynamics and look.

The goal was to get rid of "busy stuff," along with a few "little edges" that were "too rough."

Wagener confirmed that the interior of the Gelandewagen will also be overhauled. It is evident that it will be optimized to fit more technology while also enhancing comfort.

The range of engines will be improved, while its underpinnings will undergo an update. While the fans of this model may fear it risks to lose some of its off-roading capabilities, we say you should not lose sleep over it.

There is a good chance that Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation off-roader will remain as good as the current one when it leaves paved roads, if not better.

Fuel economy, performance, and driver assistance systems will be improved to be on par with its siblings from the portfolio, within reasonable limits.
