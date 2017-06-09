Amethyst Metallic 991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Looks Bewitching In Bangkok

A brand new PTS Amethyst Metallic (M4Z) 991.2 Targa 4S, just delivered to our friends over at 25G in Bangkok, Thailand. A very elegant color that I have not featured on the page before. Very similar vibes as Viola Metallic. Your thoughts on this color? Photo courtesy of @25gbangkok. #PTSRS #AmethystMetallic

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT