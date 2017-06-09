Amethyst Metallic 991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Looks Bewitching In Bangkok

Certain Porsche 911 Targa customers prefer their Zuffenhausen machines in more extrovert configurations than others and we're here to show you such a Neunelfer that manages to stand out even among its own kind.
We're looking at a 991.2 Targa 4S, one that comes dressed in Amethyst Metallic, a Paint To Sample hue that can easily make one weak in the knees.
The driver of this Porscha
seems to have taken a respectable dive in the deep sea of Zuffenhausen optional extras. For instance, the machine packs carbon ceramic stopping hardware, with the brakes hiding inside 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels.
This Targa
comes all the way from Bangkok and we're pretty sure the folding roof special will turn plenty of heads in the area.
While we're talking custom matters related to the German automotive producer, we'll remind you that, as of yesterday, Porsche Exclusive, the company's personalisation arm, is formally known as Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.
To mark the occasion, the Germans have introduced (you guessed it!) a Porsche 911 limited editions. We're referring to the 911 Turbo S Exclusive
, of which only 500 units will be built.
On the tech front, the 3.8-liter heart of the Neunelfer has been gifted with a Power Kit that takes the output from 580 to 607 hp. The automaker offers the same performance numbers, but since Porsche performance figures are always conservative, we're expecting even sweeter real-world numbers.
The model is set apart thanks to plenty of exterior and interior custom features. However, the part that caught our attention above all the other concerns the rolling goodies introduced by the vehicle.
While looking at the 20-inch split-spoke wheels of the twin-turbo beast, we went for a bit of a stretch and imagined these as a modern day incarnation of the Cookie Cutter wheels we got back in the 70s and 80s. The sugar is on the house.
A brand new PTS Amethyst Metallic (M4Z) 991.2 Targa 4S, just delivered to our friends over at 25G in Bangkok, Thailand. A very elegant color that I have not featured on the page before. Very similar vibes as Viola Metallic. Your thoughts on this color? Photo courtesy of @25gbangkok. #PTSRS #AmethystMetallic
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT