autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo Nearly Crashes while Leaving Car Meet, Driver Saves Himself

 
9 Jun 2017, 9:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We're all familiar with the scene - the driver of a go-fast machine goes for the imaginary show off trophy while leaving a car meet, but, instead of pleasing those witnessing the horsepower display, loses the tail and ends up playing the avoid-the-crash game instead. We don't often see Porsches being put through such an ordeal and yet we're here to show you one of the exceptions.
The stunt we're here to discuss involves a 911 Turbo, whose driver pulled the classic 90-degree turn fail, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below.

The 997 Turbo, which seems to feature a manual tranny, doesn't need to much gas to go sideways and, judging by this, it looks like the supercar's tires were cold at the time.

Now, this is where the interesting part of the stunt kicks off, as the guy behind the wheel managed to keep his Neunelfer in one piece.

We can see the driver stepping off the gas once he notices things go south - the man was already applying a hefty countersteer angle, but it was obvious that the posterior wouldn't come back in line.

Once the vehicle reached pedestrian speed, the driver slammed on the brakes, easily bringing the car to a halt. From this point on, it was only a matter of time until the show was over.

Now, there will be certain voices pointing out that the guy could've applied some gas and keep countersteering to correct the oversteer. However, in the given situation, which involved an overly tight setup, that would've seriously increased the velocity of the Porscha, thus increasing the risk of an accident.

Sometimes, cutting your losses is the best way to go and this is exactly what the Porsche guy did upon noticing the tail-out caprices of the supercar.

PS: Let the Mustang jokes begin...

Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche Porsche 911 fail near crash
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86