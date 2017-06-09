Porsche 911 Turbo Nearly Crashes while Leaving Car Meet, Driver Saves Himself

We're all familiar with the scene - the driver of a go-fast machine goes for the imaginary show off trophy while leaving a car meet, but, instead of pleasing those witnessing the horsepower display, loses the tail and ends up playing the avoid-the-crash game instead. We don't often see Porsches being put through such an ordeal and yet we're here to show you one of the exceptions.





The 997 Turbo, which seems to feature a manual tranny, doesn't need to much gas to go sideways and, judging by this, it looks like the supercar's tires were cold at the time.



Now, this is where the interesting part of the stunt kicks off, as the guy behind the wheel managed to keep his Neunelfer in one piece.



We can see the driver stepping off the gas once he notices things go south - the man was already applying a hefty countersteer angle, but it was obvious that the posterior wouldn't come back in line.



Once the vehicle reached pedestrian speed, the driver slammed on the brakes, easily bringing the car to a halt. From this point on, it was only a matter of time until the show was over.



Now, there will be certain voices pointing out that the guy could've applied some gas and keep countersteering to correct the oversteer. However, in the given situation, which involved an overly tight setup, that would've seriously increased the velocity of the Porscha, thus increasing the risk of an accident.



Sometimes, cutting your losses is the best way to go and this is exactly what the Porsche guy did upon noticing the tail-out caprices of the supercar.



PS: Let the



