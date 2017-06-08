autoevolution

U.S.-Spec 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Production Reportedly Delayed for Mid-September

 
8 Jun 2017
by
We're just as eager as any Porschephille out there to see the 2018 911 GT3 on the street, but it seems that, when it comes to U.S. roads, we might have a bit of extra waiting to do until our wish is fulfilled.
Last time we checked, the deliveries for the 991.2 GT3 would start in mid-June for Europe, while we expected the "fall" tag associated with the American side of the deal to imply early September deliveries.

Well, an Instagram post coming from a page that keeps track of GT Division matter comes to change that.

"Production is well underway, and European markets should start to receive their first examples later this summer. Meanwhile, U.S. dealers have just been informed that production for U.S.-spec examples is now delayed to mid-September for undisclosed reasons. As well, most will already know that production for manual examples will commence later in September," the social media post, which you can find at the bottom of the page, reads.

When it comes to the six-speed stick shift units of the Gen 2 GT3 entering production in September, we learned about this earlier this year, when YouTuber Rob Ferretti talked about potentially purchasing such a Neunelfer.

As for the Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 you can see in the said post, the photo was captured at the Zuffenhausen birthplace of the rear-wheel-drive toy.Keep in mind that Porsche is probably working on a daily driver-friendly pack for the new GT3
While we're at it, we'll remind any of you willing to place an order for the new GT3 that the German automotive producer is rumored to be working on a Touring Package for the model.

The spyshots of a wingless GT3 test car bring hints towards this and we're expecting official news on the matter by fall.


 

