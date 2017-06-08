U.S.-Spec 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Production Reportedly Delayed for Mid-September

The 991.2 GT3s are coming. A Miami Blue customer car at the Zuffenhausen factory, captured by @nist.photo. Production is well underway, and European markets should start to receive their first examples later this summer. Meanwhile, U.S. dealers have just been informed that production for U.S.-spec examples is now delayed to mid-September for undisclosed reasons. As well, most will already know that production for manual examples will commence later in September. Drop a line below if you have a .2 GT3 on order or are on the quest for an allocation. Share your build as well if the former! #PTSRS #MiamiBlue #GT3 #Porsche #911GT3

