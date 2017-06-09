autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Close to McLaren P1 in Brutal Anglesey Circuit Test

 
9 Jun 2017
by
When you have 500 horsepower to play with, there are quite a lot of things you can achieve in around one a half minutes. For instance, if that power comes from the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six of the 2018 911 GT3, you can get dangerously close to the lap time of the McLaren P1 on a track found in the hypercar's home country.
We'll stop beating around the bush boxer and let you know that the 991.2 GT3 has managed to get round the Anglesey Circuit in 1:34.96.

The feat comes from DriveTribe's Jethro Bovingdon and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the journalist manhandling the Zuffenhausen machine around the technical track.

Heck, if you add up all the countersteer moments, you could even come to the conclusion that the chronograph performance of the GT Division animal could be taken even further, but let's not get ahead of ourselves here.

For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the said time places the new GT3 in between a pair of McLarens. To be more precise, the P1 needs 1:34.25 to get round the said track, while the 675LT requires 1:35.7 for the task. As for the soon-to-be-replaced 991.1 GT3 RS, this Neunelfer took 1:36.1 to pull the stunt.

Of course, comparing different testing days that involve different days (for instance, the Rennsport Neunelfer time above comes from Chris Harris) isn't 100 percent accurate, but we simply had to do it.

And since you can't talk track numbers without also mentioning the Green Hell, we'll remind you that we have stopwatch figures for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 coming from both the automaker itself and an independent source.

In the hands of a Porsche works driver, the Gen 2 GT3 managed to get round the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, while sport auto's Christian Gebhardt took 7:18 to complete the task.

