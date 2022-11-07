Amari Cooper Is All About Luxury in Paris, Rocking Maybach Cars and Richard Mille Watches

Cleveland Browns’ Amari Cooper is traveling the world and his latest destination, Paris, France, has been all about bling and luxury, with Mercedes-Maybachs and Richard Mille watches.
Football wide receiver Amari Cooper currently plays for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. And it looks like the 28-year-old is enjoying himself on a city trip to Paris, France, where everything is about luxury.
Cooper posted several pictures from his holiday and gave a glimpse of his rides. The list seems to include both Mercedes-Maybach models, the S-Class and the GLS 600. At the same time, he didn’t fail to show off his expensive timepieces from Richard Mille.
For the first day out, Cooper shared a set of pictures captioned "Crème de La crème," which showed him posing next to a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, with the famous Eiffel Tower in the background. In the same set, he also gives a glimpse of the interior of the luxury sedan, which has a light beige interior with black accents. He also had his watch on display. That seems to be a Richard Mille timepiece.
But the fun and luxury didn’t stop there, because, a day later, he was back to showing off even more wealth. This time, he posed on the door sill of what looks like a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, also in black, but wearing a different timepiece. In a video shared in the same set, he tells his followers that his watch of the day is a Richard Mille Yohan Blake with a black wristband.
Both Mercedes-Maybachs that he had in Paris are top choices among celebrities because they provide comfort, luxury, and performance. The S-Class comes in two flavors, the S 580 and the S 680, the latter with a V12 engine. The NFL star didn’t provide information on which engine option his rental had.
The GLS 600, on the other hand, has a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid drive system, together putting out a total output of 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm).
And one thing is for sure, Amari Cooper does know how to turn a city break into a luxurious vacation.
Cooper posted several pictures from his holiday and gave a glimpse of his rides. The list seems to include both Mercedes-Maybach models, the S-Class and the GLS 600. At the same time, he didn’t fail to show off his expensive timepieces from Richard Mille.
For the first day out, Cooper shared a set of pictures captioned "Crème de La crème," which showed him posing next to a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, with the famous Eiffel Tower in the background. In the same set, he also gives a glimpse of the interior of the luxury sedan, which has a light beige interior with black accents. He also had his watch on display. That seems to be a Richard Mille timepiece.
But the fun and luxury didn’t stop there, because, a day later, he was back to showing off even more wealth. This time, he posed on the door sill of what looks like a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, also in black, but wearing a different timepiece. In a video shared in the same set, he tells his followers that his watch of the day is a Richard Mille Yohan Blake with a black wristband.
Both Mercedes-Maybachs that he had in Paris are top choices among celebrities because they provide comfort, luxury, and performance. The S-Class comes in two flavors, the S 580 and the S 680, the latter with a V12 engine. The NFL star didn’t provide information on which engine option his rental had.
The GLS 600, on the other hand, has a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid drive system, together putting out a total output of 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm).
And one thing is for sure, Amari Cooper does know how to turn a city break into a luxurious vacation.