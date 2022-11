Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton's New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Gives off “Presidential Vibes”

Deandre Ayton, 24, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns in the National Basketball Association, has a brand-new addition to his garage: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, for which he contacted Champion Motoring , one of the top dealerships among athletes and other high-profile names.The dealership, based in San Diego, California, announced the collaboration with Ayton on November 5 on social media, sharing a good look at the luxury sedan. It’s a 2022 model year, which comes with a black exterior and a "Spalding" maroon interior and tinted windows. It has also been fitted with 22-inch aftermarket wheels from Avant Garde Wheels.The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a top favorite among celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names, as it comes with a longer wheelbase than the standard Mercedes-Benz S-Class, providing more legroom for the passengers in the backseat. For enhanced comfort, the luxury sedan has Executive Seats with several massage programs. And the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sports lots of luxury features and the list includes a refrigerator, screens for the rear passengers, and even a space that can become a mobile office.The sedan is available in two engine options, the S 580, and a more powerful V12 option, the S 680. At the moment, the latter is not available in the U.S., so Ayton went for the S 580. This one is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which works alongside a gearbox-mounted electric motor, for a total output of 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 revs per minute and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), sent to all wheels through a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.Based on these figures, the Maybach S-Class provides quite a thrill, as it can hit 62 mph (0-100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).And Deandre will now be giving “presidential vibes” when he pulls up at the Phoenix Suns games in it.