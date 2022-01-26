Alto F1743 Could Be That Affordable, Capable, and Off-Grid Habitat You're Looking For

One such trailer could very well be hidden under the name Alto F1743, an off-grid-ready habitat from none other than Safari Condo. Hmm, why does this name sound familiar? Well, because autoevolution has featured their work a few times before.
If it's the first time you hear the name Safari Condo, then this article should help give you a clear idea of what this Canadian team can achieve. Even though this crew hasn't been producing mobile habitats for as long as other iconic RV manufacturers like Winnebago and Airstream, the units they offer future owners have helped keep them alive in a rather cut-throat industry.
As for F1743, this travel trailer is suitable for sleeping up to four guests (with optional bed), features an interior galley and bathroom, and prices start at 48,169 CAD, which is around 38,330 USD (at current exchange rates). Time to see how all this is achieved and what else you'll be getting for this cash.
GVWR of 2,700 lbs (1,224 kg), and Safari adds electric brakes, Flexiride suspension, and 13-inch aluminum wheels with radial tires.
Up next, an aluminum frame and floor are thrown in, while the walls are formed by sandwiched insulation between two interior and exterior aluminum sheets. The roof is also completed from one seamless piece to ensure the elements stay out of your habitat. In total, the camper comes in with a dry weight of 1,742 lbs (790 kg), depending on the features added. That gives you about 1,000 lbs (453 kg) to play around with.
As neat as the exterior may seem, it's the inside that really counts. I mentioned that up to four guests can sleep inside this habitat, and that's offered by a bedroom/living room area found at one end of the camper and a modular dinette at the other end. These areas are set underneath large windows, offering fantastic views of the world outside.
As you exit the bath, across from the door sits the galley unit. Safari Condo equips F1743 with things like a two-burner stove, sink, and folding tap for all four guests. Everything is flush-mounted, so don't worry about countertop space. A fridge sits on its own and is large enough to store the food needed on trips.
Speaking of storage, not only is the interior tattered with multiple cupboards, racks, and wardrobe, but the exterior of F1743 also features storage for any gear you may want to bring along. Fishing rods? No problem. Hiking and camping gear? Go for it.
Off-grid systems include LED lighting, auxiliary battery, outlets, water heater, and voltage indicator. Water is supplied by a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) freshwater tank, 60-liter (15.8-gallon) grey tank, and 40 liters of black water. There's an exterior shower and a few safety features, too, such as a fire extinguisher and smoke detector.
For anything else, you'll have to talk it out with Safari Condo or the dealership in your neighborhood. Solar panels and inverters will cost you extra, but F1743 can handle it.
Overall, it won't cost you an arm and a leg to buy, and it features just about everything you need to live a clean and comfortable mobile life and fit a family of four. Sounds like a travel trailer to consider if you're ever in the market for a capable mobile habitat.
