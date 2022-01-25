Freedom Series Tiny Home Offers What Its Name Implies: Libertine Off-Grid Living

It's here we recently got word of a crew dubbed Designer Eco Tiny Homes (DETH). If this name sounds familiar, it's because we've featured their work before here on autoevolution.
If you're not aware of this crew and the work they can achieve, their history goes back to the year 2000 when Gran Emans and his brother got into the construction business. Years later, in 2016, this crew decided to focus all their attention on tiny homes and haven't stopped since. One way to see what they can do is to look at one of their more luxurious units, the Freedom Series 8400NLC.
To get a clear idea of what we're looking at, Freedom comes in with a starting price of 116,500 AUD, which is about 83,565 USD (at current exchange rates). Not a bad price considering you're purchasing a home suitable for two, possibly four guests.
Now, the manufacturer's website doesn't state much about what is used to create the home you see, but that doesn't take away from the possibilities it brings. Overall, DETH says their homes are suitable for an array of climates, but mostly they're ideal for living in high wind terrains, places with scorching heat, and pouring rains.
This reveals a home that's roomy, airy, and spacious enough to add the things that make you feel at home. From the outside, access is to be made via the side of Freedom, where you'll be stepping right into the living room or dining area.
This living room is positioned at one end of the trailer and features an RV-like booth arrangement that could easily be transformed into another sleeping space. Windows built into all three walls of this end allow endless natural light to flow into the home no matter the time of day.
Towards the opposite ends, owners will have access to a galley unit fit with sink and tap, two-burner top, oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Countertop space and storage are ample overhead.
Finally, the bedroom is suitable for a queen bed and some room to walk around it. LED lighting, AC overhead, and under-bed storage are essentials you'll want in a tiny home.
While the price I mentioned offers a rather bare home, DETH mentions that their units are suitable for full off-grid use. Again, you'll have to purchase things like solar panels separately, but it can be all you want it to be. Just remember to bring along some extra cash.
Personally, if I owned a home in the first place, the benefits I could reap by switching over to a mobile home seem endless. I wonder where this tiny home trend will lead us? Just remember, a tiny house doesn't necessarily mean you have to sell your current home; it can be one heck of a rental unit for a little bit of cash flow on the side.
If you're not aware of this crew and the work they can achieve, their history goes back to the year 2000 when Gran Emans and his brother got into the construction business. Years later, in 2016, this crew decided to focus all their attention on tiny homes and haven't stopped since. One way to see what they can do is to look at one of their more luxurious units, the Freedom Series 8400NLC.
To get a clear idea of what we're looking at, Freedom comes in with a starting price of 116,500 AUD, which is about 83,565 USD (at current exchange rates). Not a bad price considering you're purchasing a home suitable for two, possibly four guests.
Now, the manufacturer's website doesn't state much about what is used to create the home you see, but that doesn't take away from the possibilities it brings. Overall, DETH says their homes are suitable for an array of climates, but mostly they're ideal for living in high wind terrains, places with scorching heat, and pouring rains.
This reveals a home that's roomy, airy, and spacious enough to add the things that make you feel at home. From the outside, access is to be made via the side of Freedom, where you'll be stepping right into the living room or dining area.
This living room is positioned at one end of the trailer and features an RV-like booth arrangement that could easily be transformed into another sleeping space. Windows built into all three walls of this end allow endless natural light to flow into the home no matter the time of day.
Towards the opposite ends, owners will have access to a galley unit fit with sink and tap, two-burner top, oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Countertop space and storage are ample overhead.
Finally, the bedroom is suitable for a queen bed and some room to walk around it. LED lighting, AC overhead, and under-bed storage are essentials you'll want in a tiny home.
While the price I mentioned offers a rather bare home, DETH mentions that their units are suitable for full off-grid use. Again, you'll have to purchase things like solar panels separately, but it can be all you want it to be. Just remember to bring along some extra cash.
Personally, if I owned a home in the first place, the benefits I could reap by switching over to a mobile home seem endless. I wonder where this tiny home trend will lead us? Just remember, a tiny house doesn't necessarily mean you have to sell your current home; it can be one heck of a rental unit for a little bit of cash flow on the side.