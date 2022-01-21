Edgeout Teardrop Camper May End Up Being the Baseline for Future Mobile Habitats

Ladies and gents, Edgeout isn't just a camper but also a company from South Africa. While you probably haven't heard much about campers from this country, if this is the a representative of the RV industry for South Africa, then the future will be one heck of an awesome place to go exploring.
Much about the company isn't known, but we do know that it's led by Vonnie Heyns, Director of 4EVR Plastic Products. Now, this is the company with some history behind it. They've been around since 1975 as a leading polymer manipulator in South Africa. So, in reality, Edgeout traces its history back to about 45 years. Together with rkid Industrial Design Consultancy, this camper was born.
As you may have guessed by now, Edgeout is a camper completed using plastics. After all, it's what 4EVR is best known for. With that in mind, each trailer is built using roto-molding to yield the shapes and finish you see.
If you're not familiar with this process, a hollow mold is filled with a powdered plastic resin, and that mold is then rotated to spread the mixture evenly. But don't get your knickers in a bunch because of the word "plastic," this crew uses quite a bit of recycled materials in the build.
Once the insulation is added, this sucker comes in with a dry weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs). That's it! It's then rated up to 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), so bringing along your goods and toys shouldn't be an issue. The roof rails I mentioned earlier can even support a rooftop tent.
From here, Edgeout is filled with things like rear stabilizers, roof vent, LED lights, deep-cycle battery, and capable of being equipped with solar power that recharges systems while driving. Gas bottle holder, spare wheel, utility box, and stargazer window are a couple more standard features.
In classic teardrop fashion, the galley of this machine is found at the rear of the camper and showcases a two-burner stove, hot and cold sink with tap, Shurflo pump/plumbing, room for a slide-out fridge or cooler, and plenty of storage. There is no need to mention countertop space and 110 liters (29 gallons) of freshwater. When you're done, drop the lid in place, and off you go.
All in all, those are just some of the features found standard in Edgeout. In truth, the manufacturer offers the possibility of adding a microwave oven, the roof tent I mentioned, awnings, solar panels, more stabilizer legs, and anything within functional parameters.
Now, take a wild guess how much this trinket will run you. It costs 229,000 South African Rand, which roughly equates to 15,125 USD at current exchange rates. If you're looking for a fresh and modern mobile habitat, this one can be considered. Don't forget the shipping charges from South Africa.
Much about the company isn't known, but we do know that it's led by Vonnie Heyns, Director of 4EVR Plastic Products. Now, this is the company with some history behind it. They've been around since 1975 as a leading polymer manipulator in South Africa. So, in reality, Edgeout traces its history back to about 45 years. Together with rkid Industrial Design Consultancy, this camper was born.
As you may have guessed by now, Edgeout is a camper completed using plastics. After all, it's what 4EVR is best known for. With that in mind, each trailer is built using roto-molding to yield the shapes and finish you see.
If you're not familiar with this process, a hollow mold is filled with a powdered plastic resin, and that mold is then rotated to spread the mixture evenly. But don't get your knickers in a bunch because of the word "plastic," this crew uses quite a bit of recycled materials in the build.
Once the insulation is added, this sucker comes in with a dry weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs). That's it! It's then rated up to 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), so bringing along your goods and toys shouldn't be an issue. The roof rails I mentioned earlier can even support a rooftop tent.
From here, Edgeout is filled with things like rear stabilizers, roof vent, LED lights, deep-cycle battery, and capable of being equipped with solar power that recharges systems while driving. Gas bottle holder, spare wheel, utility box, and stargazer window are a couple more standard features.
In classic teardrop fashion, the galley of this machine is found at the rear of the camper and showcases a two-burner stove, hot and cold sink with tap, Shurflo pump/plumbing, room for a slide-out fridge or cooler, and plenty of storage. There is no need to mention countertop space and 110 liters (29 gallons) of freshwater. When you're done, drop the lid in place, and off you go.
All in all, those are just some of the features found standard in Edgeout. In truth, the manufacturer offers the possibility of adding a microwave oven, the roof tent I mentioned, awnings, solar panels, more stabilizer legs, and anything within functional parameters.
Now, take a wild guess how much this trinket will run you. It costs 229,000 South African Rand, which roughly equates to 15,125 USD at current exchange rates. If you're looking for a fresh and modern mobile habitat, this one can be considered. Don't forget the shipping charges from South Africa.