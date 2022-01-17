autoevolution
Mobile living has been seeing a surge in interest lately. With that in mind, I've decided to find a habitat that has it all but won't force you to break your piggy bank just to put some gas in your rig.

Retro "Canned Ham" Sellwood Trailer Reveals Fully-Equipped Habitat for Under $32K

17 Jan 2022, 18:58 UTC ·
The habitat in question today is known as Sellwood. This towable home is designed and built by a crew known as Aero Teardrops, a family-owned business from Tigard, Oregon. You may be familiar with their work as we featured a recent article on Steel, a basic yet capable teardrop camper priced around 17,000 USD (14,895 EUR at current exchange rates).

Actually, it seems like one of the running traits of this crew is to offer affordable constructions. For example, Sellwood is a trailer available in two layouts, the standard version with its starting price of 28,500 USD (24,973 EUR) and an upgraded version with a bathroom for $31,500 (27,602 EUR), so three grand more.

Funny enough, Aero refers to Sellwood as their "canned ham" model trailer. Something to do with that retro 1950's look of a tin filled with meat, in this case, two-legged, upright, and traveling meat.

What makes Sellwood so unique is its shape creates a large interior that can be considered a habitat; everything is indoors. From dining to sleeping and even cooking, all are found inside the trailer. If you haven't had a chance to check out the gallery, now's the time.

As you enter Sellwood, the first thing you'll notice is a separate bedroom and dining room. However, the dining area is modular, so you actually have two bedrooms. Aero even offers a hammock bunk for another fifth guest.

Helping make sure five guests stay alive during off-grid adventures is no easy task, especially when it comes to cooking and food storage. The galley shows off a three-burner gas stovetop, oven, large refrigerator built into the cabinetry, and a sink with running water to ensure everyone stays healthy.

Since the last thing you want is your home smelling like last night's meal, Aero includes a hood and Fan-Tastic vent to keep the space fresh. Several drawers and overhead cabinets are available for storage, not to mention under the dinette and bed. Clothing will be stored in a large wardrobe found near the doorway of Sellwood.

For entertainment, there's always the great outdoors, but if you feel like winding down after a long day outside, a flatscreen TV, DVD player, and Bluetooth stereo are some standard options available to you. Don't forget the stargazer window.

There's just one thing I don't understand; even though the manufacturer tells us there is a bathroom included in the trailer, the images make it rather difficult to understand what that looks like. There's just a mention of an outdoor shower and toilet on a drawer system.

Overall, this machine comes in with a dry weight of 2,500 lbs (1,133 kg) and will exert 400 lbs (181 kg) of downward force on your vehicle (tongue weight). Not bad, considering you're hauling along a 17-foot (5.18-meter) trailer with a width of 7.5 feet (2.3 meters). It's also 8.4 feet (2.56 meters) tall with the fan.

All that's made up of a fully-welded steel frame with powder coat, a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) Timbren axle-less system, and anodized aluminum siding. Then you got things like 15-inch steel wheels, radial tires, an under-mounted spare, and an insulated and powder-coated roof.

If there's anything else you might want to add to your habitat, Aero is the sort of team that is more than glad to hear how you want to add solar panels, a better battery system, and anything else, all for an extra buck, of course. You can even opt for a furnace and really push the limits on your camping season.

I was curious how much a habitat like this would run me, and after running through the configurator, I was looking at a mobile home valued at 34,200 USD (29,966 EUR). Not bad for an off-grid trailer suitable for five people.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

