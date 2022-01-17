Retro "Canned Ham" Sellwood Trailer Reveals Fully-Equipped Habitat for Under $32K

The habitat in question today is known as Sellwood. This towable home is designed and built by a crew known as Aero Teardrops, a family-owned business from Tigard, Oregon. You may be familiar with their work as we featured a recent article on Steel, a basic yet capable teardrop camper priced around 17,000 USD (14,895 EUR at current exchange rates).
Actually, it seems like one of the running traits of this crew is to offer affordable constructions. For example, Sellwood is a trailer available in two layouts, the standard version with its starting price of 28,500 USD (24,973 EUR) and an upgraded version with a bathroom for $31,500 (27,602 EUR), so three grand more.
Funny enough, Aero refers to Sellwood as their "canned ham" model trailer. Something to do with that retro 1950's look of a tin filled with meat, in this case, two-legged, upright, and traveling meat.
As you enter Sellwood, the first thing you'll notice is a separate bedroom and dining room. However, the dining area is modular, so you actually have two bedrooms. Aero even offers a hammock bunk for another fifth guest.
Helping make sure five guests stay alive during off-grid adventures is no easy task, especially when it comes to cooking and food storage. The galley shows off a three-burner gas stovetop, oven, large refrigerator built into the cabinetry, and a sink with running water to ensure everyone stays healthy.
For entertainment, there's always the great outdoors, but if you feel like winding down after a long day outside, a flatscreen TV, DVD player, and Bluetooth stereo are some standard options available to you. Don't forget the stargazer window.
There's just one thing I don't understand; even though the manufacturer tells us there is a bathroom included in the trailer, the images make it rather difficult to understand what that looks like. There's just a mention of an outdoor shower and toilet on a drawer system.
hauling along a 17-foot (5.18-meter) trailer with a width of 7.5 feet (2.3 meters). It's also 8.4 feet (2.56 meters) tall with the fan.
All that's made up of a fully-welded steel frame with powder coat, a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) Timbren axle-less system, and anodized aluminum siding. Then you got things like 15-inch steel wheels, radial tires, an under-mounted spare, and an insulated and powder-coated roof.
If there's anything else you might want to add to your habitat, Aero is the sort of team that is more than glad to hear how you want to add solar panels, a better battery system, and anything else, all for an extra buck, of course. You can even opt for a furnace and really push the limits on your camping season.
I was curious how much a habitat like this would run me, and after running through the configurator, I was looking at a mobile home valued at 34,200 USD (29,966 EUR). Not bad for an off-grid trailer suitable for five people.
Actually, it seems like one of the running traits of this crew is to offer affordable constructions. For example, Sellwood is a trailer available in two layouts, the standard version with its starting price of 28,500 USD (24,973 EUR) and an upgraded version with a bathroom for $31,500 (27,602 EUR), so three grand more.
Funny enough, Aero refers to Sellwood as their "canned ham" model trailer. Something to do with that retro 1950's look of a tin filled with meat, in this case, two-legged, upright, and traveling meat.
As you enter Sellwood, the first thing you'll notice is a separate bedroom and dining room. However, the dining area is modular, so you actually have two bedrooms. Aero even offers a hammock bunk for another fifth guest.
Helping make sure five guests stay alive during off-grid adventures is no easy task, especially when it comes to cooking and food storage. The galley shows off a three-burner gas stovetop, oven, large refrigerator built into the cabinetry, and a sink with running water to ensure everyone stays healthy.
For entertainment, there's always the great outdoors, but if you feel like winding down after a long day outside, a flatscreen TV, DVD player, and Bluetooth stereo are some standard options available to you. Don't forget the stargazer window.
There's just one thing I don't understand; even though the manufacturer tells us there is a bathroom included in the trailer, the images make it rather difficult to understand what that looks like. There's just a mention of an outdoor shower and toilet on a drawer system.
hauling along a 17-foot (5.18-meter) trailer with a width of 7.5 feet (2.3 meters). It's also 8.4 feet (2.56 meters) tall with the fan.
All that's made up of a fully-welded steel frame with powder coat, a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) Timbren axle-less system, and anodized aluminum siding. Then you got things like 15-inch steel wheels, radial tires, an under-mounted spare, and an insulated and powder-coated roof.
If there's anything else you might want to add to your habitat, Aero is the sort of team that is more than glad to hear how you want to add solar panels, a better battery system, and anything else, all for an extra buck, of course. You can even opt for a furnace and really push the limits on your camping season.
I was curious how much a habitat like this would run me, and after running through the configurator, I was looking at a mobile home valued at 34,200 USD (29,966 EUR). Not bad for an off-grid trailer suitable for five people.