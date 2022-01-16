Modern Mountain House, World’s Most Expensive Tiny, Is How You Downsize Luxuriously

Call this a sort of novelty item if you’re not into tiny living or would rather explore the world by road by any other means. This is the Modern Mountain House, a custom tiny completed in 2018, that is believed to be the world’s most expensive. It’s what you would call the crème de la crème of tiny houses, a good example that luxury isn’t limited only to mansions or vast pieces of real estate.
The title of the world’s most expensive tiny house is arguable, and we should probably start with that. When completed, builders Tiny Heirloom offered Modern Mountain for $155,000, which probably ranked it as the most expensive on the market at the time. Since then, though, we’ve seen the release of other tinies that start in the same range and, with customization, can go as high as $180,000-200,000. Even so, Modern Mountain holds its own as a very beautiful and elegant (with a decided rustic flare) tiny.
Tiny living is all about downsizing, reducing clutter to the point of its complete elimination. This presumably helps focus again on what is important, namely, living. Once you’re no longer defined and burdened by your possessions, you’re free to live authentically, or so tiny house proponents will argue. The other upside of living in a tiny is the relative freedom of movement it allows, since they all sit on trailers of varying sizes. A reduction in the cost of living is also apparent, since utilities and maintenance become cheaper.
The appeal of a tiny like Modern Mountain has little to do with that, and more to do with the fact that it offers high-quality materials and considerable living space – for a tiny, that is. Built by Portland, Oregon-based Tiny Heirloom, a luxury tiny house builder, Modern Mountain boasts sleeping for four in two lofts, a living space, and a luxury bathroom. The builder says up to six people can sleep inside, which means the couch in the living folds out, too.
As the saying goes, the devil is in the details, and it’s in the same details that you’ll see where the $155K on the price tag goes. For instance, the TV screen in the living room comes over a granite fireplace when you’re in the mood for Netflix, and the same set can slide upwards at the touch of a button, to the loft above, for TV binging in bed.
With a living space of 400 square feet (37 square meters), the tiny sits on a 37-inch (86.3-cm), triple-axle trailer, and weighs 17,000 pounds (7,711 kg). It’s not ideal for a mobile house, but it’s more mobile than a regular home, so there’s that.
Inspired by nature, as made obvious in the name, the Modern Mountain is clad in clear grain cedar on the outside, with flat, black paneling for contrast. The interior is pine tongue-and-groove cladding, and adds to its rustic charm. The “modern” part in the name includes features like a gas instant hot water heater, a mini-split heat pump and A/C, and LED lighting throughout.
Most tiny home owners turn their tiny living experience into monetized content online. This doesn’t seem to be the case with whoever bought Modern Mountain Home, and the only shame about it is that this means we don’t get more details about it, or a better look inside. A teeny (tiny) home that sells for $155,000 deserves at least a more thorough look.
