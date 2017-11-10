autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

All-New Beetle Considered As RWD EV By Volkswagen Official

10 Nov 2017, 13:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Dieselgate fiasco has a good side to it, and that is how Volkswagen realized that the future is electric. The biggest automaker by sales took the decision to focus on electrification for its next-generation models, and to this effect, VW AG confirmed the Electric Microbus is coming in 2022.
69 photos
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and VideosVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV concept
A minivan from the 20th century reimagined with 21st-century powertrain technology, however, isn’t fascinating enough to bewitch people into entering the showroom. But the Electric Beetle is, and Volkswagen’s higher-ups are reasoning the commercial feasibility of this type of vehicle.

Speaking to Autocar, chairman Herbert Diess dropped this bombshell about the next-generation model: “If we wanted to do a Beetle, electrically it would be much better than today’s model, much closer to history, because it could be rear-wheel drive.” To be frank, Herbert, even the Golf 7.5 is better considering the Beetle is based on the Golf Mk6. Damaging the Beetle’s reputation even more is the Golf Mk6 platform, which is sourced from the fifth generation of the compact hatchback. Yep, that old.

Switching to an all-electric powertrain and RWD would make the Beetle far more attractive to the discerning consumer. But even more importantly, Diess highlights that this configuration would mark the return to the Beetle’s roots. Beyond our wishful thinking, the chairman claims that a firm decision on the Beetle’s successor hasn’t been made. Not yet at least.

If the planets align and the big shots give the go-ahead to the research & development team, then you can bet your bottom dollar the next-generation Beetle will ride on the MEB platform. In development since 2015, the Modularer Elektrobaukasten “is planned to support up to 15 new electric-powered models, five of which will be sold under the Volkswagen name.” And thanks to its modular design, the German automaker can adapt the MEB to any of the three drivetrain layouts: RWD, FWD, AWD.

In related news, the Beetle as we know it is going out of production by the end of 2018. So if you want one that smells like a new car, now's the time to get it.
Volkswagen Beetle EV Volkswagen meb RWD industry
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  