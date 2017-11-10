All-New Beetle Considered As RWD EV By Volkswagen Official

The Dieselgate fiasco has a good side to it, and that is how Volkswagen realized that the future is electric. The biggest automaker by sales took the decision to focus on electrification for its next-generation models, and to this effect, VW AG confirmed the Electric Microbus
is coming in 2022.
A minivan from the 20th century reimagined with 21st-century powertrain technology, however, isn’t fascinating enough to bewitch people into entering the showroom. But the Electric Beetle
is, and Volkswagen’s higher-ups are reasoning the commercial feasibility of this type of vehicle.
Speaking to Autocar
, chairman Herbert Diess dropped this bombshell about the next-generation model: “If we wanted to do a Beetle, electrically it would be much better than today’s model, much closer to history, because it could be rear-wheel drive.”
To be frank, Herbert, even the Golf 7.5 is better considering the Beetle is based on the Golf Mk6. Damaging the Beetle’s reputation even more is the Golf Mk6 platform, which is sourced from the fifth generation of the compact hatchback. Yep, that old.
Switching to an all-electric powertrain
and RWD would make the Beetle far more attractive to the discerning consumer. But even more importantly, Diess highlights that this configuration would mark the return to the Beetle’s roots. Beyond our wishful thinking, the chairman claims that a firm decision on the Beetle’s successor hasn’t been made. Not yet at least.
If the planets align and the big shots give the go-ahead to the research & development team, then you can bet your bottom dollar the next-generation Beetle will ride on the MEB platform. In development since 2015, the Modularer Elektrobaukasten “is planned to support up to 15 new electric-powered models, five of which will be sold under the Volkswagen name.”
And thanks to its modular design, the German automaker can adapt the MEB to any of the three drivetrain layouts: RWD, FWD, AWD
In related news, the Beetle
as we know it is going out of production by the end of 2018. So if you want one that smells like a new car, now's the time to get it.