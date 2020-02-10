All-New 2021 Dacia Logan Spied With LED Lights, Coupe Roof

Dacia may not make gas-guzzling V8s, but it's undeniably one of the brands that have been hit hardest by the new European regulations. The all-new 2021 Logan may thus be a completely different kind of car from its predecessors.
The Logan became the new Dacia trademark car when it came out in 2004. The affordable subcompact sedan proved immediately successful, and a new generation came out in 2012. However, the Mk2 wasn't radically different, sharing many parts and the general layout with its predecessor.
By contrast, this all-new 2021 model feels like an entirely new machine, probably derived directly from the new Clio platform, not some mess from the last century. As the rumors suggested, the Logan looks like a slightly longer sedan with wider tracks.
Probably the most striking feature of this prototype is its roof, which is one long curve from the hood almost to the taillights. It's almost like some four-door coupes or fastback... if you squint your eyes really hard. By contrast, both old Logans were flat on top and boxy.
Another noticeable upgrade - the headlights, which appear to use Renault's rectangular LED projectors, which you see on everything above the Megane. However, these must be optional, based on two things. First, Logan is a popular taxi and has van cousins, so it must be really cheap to fix. And second, the Megane doesn't come with LEDs as standard either. Still, this is probably a first for Dacia, probably in the taillight department too.
As we've said in the 2021 Dacia Sandero report, we're probably going to get some hybrid models. To meet the latest emissions targets while keeping its cars affordable, Dacia will probably rely on a mild-hybrid version of the naturally aspirated 1.0 SCe 75 while also pushing frugal 1.5 Blue dCi. The company has already announced that starting next year, it will offer a 1-liter turbo with 101 hp that can run on both gas and LPG.
