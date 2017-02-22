Dacia Expands Model Lineup With Logan MCV Stepway

Stepway is to Dacia what Rocks is to the Opel Adam and Crossback is to the DS4. What started as a top-of-the-line equipment grade for the Sandero hatchback extended to the Lodgy multi-purpose vehicle and Dokker van, but now, the Stepway treatment can be applied to the Dacia
brand’s station wagon.
Introducing the 2017 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway. Compared to the regular model, this fellow here prides itself on 174 mm of ground clearance. That’s 50 millimeters more than the non-Stepway Logan MCV
, resulting in easier ingress. Then there’s the crossover-inspired styling cues, with black plastic cladding and rugged-ish front and rear bumpers dominating the design.
Don’t, however, be fooled by the no-nonsense visuals. This is still a FWD
-only longroof with only two choices of 90 PS turbo engines. On the gasoline-fueled front, there’s the 0.9-liter TCe 90
, a three-cylinder motor that develops 140 Nm of torque on full song. If it’s diesel power you’re after, the 1.5-liter dCi 90 is just what the doctor ordered thanks to great fuel economy (3.9 liters per 100 kilometers combined) and 220 Nm of torque from just 1,750 rpm.
Both powerplants feature start/stop function and both send the goodies to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. As for the practical side of the Dacia Logan MCV Stepway, the 573-liter trunk is pretty cavernous for what the European car standards classify as a subcompact vehicle. With the rear seats folded, the cargo volume hikes up to 1,680 liters. For reference, the Volkswagen Passat Variant
boasts a cargo capacity of 1,780 liters.
Two colors will be available at launch: Azurite Blue and Mink. As standard, 16-inch Dark Metal Flexwheel alloys will have to make do. As far as the interior is concerned, the buttons on the Stepway-branded steering wheel are standard, as are the MediaNav Evolution 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, DAB radio, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, and Hill Start Assist. The options list includes goodies such as man-made leather upholstery
, a rear parking camera, and a Height Adjustment Package, whatever that is.