autoevolution

Dacia Logan Stepway Is the Poor Man's Volvo S60 Cross Country

 
23 Feb 2017, 16:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We think that a 'cross' variant of the Logan makes sense, not as much as the MCV Stepway they unveiled yesterday, but still worth giving a shot.
As far as we know, there's only one jacked up sedan, and that's the Volvo S60 Cross Country. So this would be the cheap version of that. Most of the thrifty people who buy a Logan have never heard of the Swedish car, though.

Let's look at the benefits from Dacia/Renault's point of view. When your sales come from places like Russia, Brazil or Eastern Europe, you have to take into account the dog-sized potholes people have to deal with there. That's why the Logan has softer suspension than most small cars.

The engineering work for the Logan Stepway is technically finished because the suspension setup would be identical to the MCV's. In addition, depending on the market, people have been able to buy a "rough roads" package for many years. It comes with underbody protection and more durable shocks.

So why would you spend extra for the Stepway then? Because you want to. Looking at this rendering by X-Tomi Design, we see a cheap car that seeks to make a statement with its black cladding and newly added LED elements.

The roof rails do look out of place, but that's because sedans don't usually have roof rails, and these look kind of tall anyway. But they could install the type that fit flush with the body and it would look okay.

This whole Stepway phenomenon started in Brazil, way back in October 2008, ten months after the Renault Sandero's launch there. The European version came out in May 2009.

Maybe the Frech were inspired by the Polo Cross, or maybe they just took a look at the needs of its local customers. All we know is that nine years later, there are four Stepway models, the Sandero, Dokker, Lodgy and now the Logan MCV.
Dacia Stepway Dacia Logan facelift Dacia rendering rendering Dacia Logan
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our DACIA Testdrives:

DACIA Logan49
DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
DACIA Sandero Stepway 41
DACIA Sandero 40
DACIA Logan MCV 39
2015 Dacia Dokker Stepway48