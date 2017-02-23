Dacia Logan Stepway Is the Poor Man's Volvo S60 Cross Country

We think that a 'cross' variant of the Logan makes sense, not as much as the MCV Stepway
they unveiled yesterday, but still worth giving a shot.
As far as we know, there's only one jacked up sedan, and that's the Volvo S60 Cross Country. So this would be the cheap version of that. Most of the thrifty people who buy a Logan have never heard of the Swedish car, though.
Let's look at the benefits from Dacia/Renault's point of view. When your sales come from places like Russia, Brazil or Eastern Europe, you have to take into account the dog-sized potholes people have to deal with there. That's why the Logan has softer suspension than most small cars.
The engineering work for the Logan Stepway is technically finished because the suspension setup would be identical to the MCV's. In addition, depending on the market, people have been able to buy a "rough roads" package for many years. It comes with underbody protection and more durable shocks.
So why would you spend extra for the Stepway then? Because you want to. Looking at this rendering by X-Tomi Design
, we see a cheap car that seeks to make a statement with its black cladding and newly added LED elements.
The roof rails do look out of place, but that's because sedans don't usually have roof rails, and these look kind of tall anyway. But they could install the type that fit flush with the body and it would look okay.
This whole Stepway phenomenon started in Brazil, way back in October 2008, ten months after the Renault Sandero's launch there. The European version came out in May 2009.
Maybe the Frech were inspired by the Polo Cross, or maybe they just took a look at the needs of its local customers. All we know is that nine years later, there are four Stepway models, the Sandero, Dokker, Lodgy and now the Logan MCV.