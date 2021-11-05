Alfa Romeo EVs Might Get Quadrifoglio Badge, but It Won't Be Watered Down

Alfa Romeo will only launch electric vehicles from 2027, while its first EV will be offered in 2024. Sometime after the first EV from Alfa Romeo, the Milanese marque could launch its first performance electric vehicle, and that model is set to bear the Quadrifoglio name.
While Alfa Romeo has yet to detail its plan regarding the electric models that it will launch on the market, some of them could get the Quadrifoglio badge. As Jean-Philippe Imparato told the Brits at Autocar, every new model that will be launched will be considered for a performance version.
If the CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand will consider that the resulting model will not live up to the Quadrifoglio name, that model will not get a performance version that wears the respective badge.
In his interview with Autocar, Imparato referenced the "right level of performance steps of Quadrifoglio," which means that we should expect those products to represent the sportiest version of the resulting models.
The upcoming EVs from Alfa Romeo are set to be built on the STLA platform of Stellantis, which had significant development involvement from engineers of the Milanese brand. The GTV and the Spider Duetto are among the models considered for an electric rebirth.
For those of you unfamiliar with the Italian brand, Quadrifoglio is Italian for the four-leaf clover. The symbol has been associated with Alfa Romeo since 1923 when race car driver Ugo Sivocci painted a green four-leaf clover on a white square background of his Alfa Romeo RL.
Sivocci won that year's Targa Florio, and he continued to paint the four-leaf clover on all the race cars that he used, as a good luck token. Unfortunately, Sivocci lost his life during practice for the Italian GP at Monza, held in 1923. His race car did not have the Quadrifoglio painted on it, which led everyone to consider that the four-leaf clover truly was a good luck charm.
From that point forward, Alfa Romeo never used number 17 on another one of its racing cars, and the four-leaf clover, the Quadrifoglio, became mandatory for all its race models. Out of respect for Ugo Sivocci, the while background for the Quadrifoglio was changed from a rectangle to a triangle to signify his absence.
The first Quadrifoglio-branded Alfa Romeo made for the street was the 1963 Giulia TI Super. That model was a coupé based on the corresponding Giulia sedan of that era. It was a version made for racing, but it had a road-going homologation and was available for sale as a regular vehicle.
If the CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand will consider that the resulting model will not live up to the Quadrifoglio name, that model will not get a performance version that wears the respective badge.
In his interview with Autocar, Imparato referenced the "right level of performance steps of Quadrifoglio," which means that we should expect those products to represent the sportiest version of the resulting models.
The upcoming EVs from Alfa Romeo are set to be built on the STLA platform of Stellantis, which had significant development involvement from engineers of the Milanese brand. The GTV and the Spider Duetto are among the models considered for an electric rebirth.
For those of you unfamiliar with the Italian brand, Quadrifoglio is Italian for the four-leaf clover. The symbol has been associated with Alfa Romeo since 1923 when race car driver Ugo Sivocci painted a green four-leaf clover on a white square background of his Alfa Romeo RL.
Sivocci won that year's Targa Florio, and he continued to paint the four-leaf clover on all the race cars that he used, as a good luck token. Unfortunately, Sivocci lost his life during practice for the Italian GP at Monza, held in 1923. His race car did not have the Quadrifoglio painted on it, which led everyone to consider that the four-leaf clover truly was a good luck charm.
From that point forward, Alfa Romeo never used number 17 on another one of its racing cars, and the four-leaf clover, the Quadrifoglio, became mandatory for all its race models. Out of respect for Ugo Sivocci, the while background for the Quadrifoglio was changed from a rectangle to a triangle to signify his absence.
The first Quadrifoglio-branded Alfa Romeo made for the street was the 1963 Giulia TI Super. That model was a coupé based on the corresponding Giulia sedan of that era. It was a version made for racing, but it had a road-going homologation and was available for sale as a regular vehicle.