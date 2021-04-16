Air New Zealand Starts Weighing Passengers, and Boy, This Could Be Embarrassing

If you’re flying Air New Zealand this week and still carrying a little pandemic weight, well, things could end up a little bit embarrassing because the airline has started weighing its passengers and their hand luggage.
While at first glance, this may sound, well, uncomfortable, for some of us, worth knowing is that Air New Zealand doesn’t necessarily weigh passengers because it wants to, but because it has to.
It is a survey that the company needs to perform every five years to be able to determine the average weight of its passengers, and therefore more accurately determine and calculate certain critical data, such as balance and fuel requirements.
Mind you, this isn’t a compulsory survey; if you don’t feel like stepping on a scale, that’s perfectly fine, though sharing your data is good for everybody.
And speaking of sharing data, everything is anonymous, and in some cases, the staff doesn’t even tell how many kilos you’ve put on during all these months locked indoors and eating chips.
TV host Hillary Barry was the first to reveal the voluntary weigh-in, with Air New Zealand rapidly responding to confirm it’s something that must be conducted every five years.
“It’s a regulatory requirement to calculate the average weight of our passengers, crew and baggage every 5 years. All data is anonymous, so no need to feel embarrassed! Taking part isn’t compulsory, but we really appreciate our customers helping out,” the airline said.
On the other hand, other airlines typically conduct such surveys regularly, not necessarily as a requirement but because they need to calculate the plane's weight. That happens mostly on smaller flights, and once again, the data is anonymized with no personal identifiers.
The Air New Zealand campaign runs for just one week, though, so it won’t take long before we can start eating junk food again.
Kia Ora @Hilary_Barry???? It’s a regulatory requirement to calculate the average weight of our passengers, crew and baggage every 5 years. All data is anonymous, so no need to feel embarrassed! Taking part isn’t compulsory, but we really appreciate our customers helping out.— Air New Zealand?? (@FlyAirNZ) April 14, 2021