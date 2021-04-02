Alaska Airlines Joins oneworld and the Safety Dance Gets Even More Cringy

It’s not necessarily a secret that airlines have been hardly hit by what’s been happening in the last 12 months or so, but with more people getting the vaccine, everybody finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel.
However, what airlines need to do is regain people’s trust and convince them that flying is as safe as it gets, especially given that the space in the cabin isn’t necessarily the most generous and traveling in economy class is far from a comfortable experience.
Last December, Alaska Airlines came up with a rather unusual idea in an attempt to show people that flying with them is super-safe.
The airline created what was being called the “Safety Dance,” asking staff to dance on some cringey yet catchy tunes with a pretty clear message: you’re not allowed on board unless you wear a mask, you need to clean your hands thoroughly, and the air in the cabin is periodically disinfected.
With over 800,000 views on YouTube, the video is kind of weird at first but grows on you the more you watch it. But now that Alaska Airlines has joined oneworld, the company has decided to update its Safety Dance.
This time, the global Safety Dance includes members of the oneworld alliance, and while we’re not claiming we’re excellent dancers (because we really aren’t), some of the moves you’ll see in there are cringy and awkward and, at some level, pretty funny. Especially because you don’t get to see so many white collars dancing on YouTube every day.
But in the end, the message is pretty much the same, and Alaska Airlines has probably achieved what it planned to in the first place. The company emphasizes that boarding a plane is as safe as it gets these days, though it remains to be seen how many people watch the video for the message and how many click it for the lols.
