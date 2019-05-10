Volkswagen Production Lines Start Rolling for the ID.3 Electric Vehicle

More on this:

Pair Kicked Off Air New Zealand Plane For Refusing to Listen to Safety Briefing

There’s being obstinate, then there’s entire new level of obstinacy – the kind that gets you in trouble with the police and makes you miss your scheduled flight. 9 photos



While this incident is funny in its absurdity, it also caused some delay for the other passengers. The same media outlet say that entire brouhaha translated into a 25-minute delay for the flight, as the plane had to return to the gate to drop off the disobedient couple.



They, for what is worth, didn’t seem to mind it at all, one eyewitness tells the same media outlet. She looked very “high maintenance,” clutching a Louis Vuitton bag and he seemed there to please her. When



They didn’t bother to look up when the flight attendant singled them out, either. If anything, the woman seemed more determined not to have to listen to whatever was on that video.



“A flight attendant said very patiently, ‘Can you please watch what's happening because this is the exit row?’ but the woman put her fingers in her ears,” the eyewitness says for Stuff. “They didn't seem to care. The passengers behind them were saying ‘For God's sake, it takes two minutes to look at it, just look at it’... they seemed like they were too important for it.”



The plane went back to the gate and the two were escorted off it. The woman was briefly detained by the police and will be held accountable, to a certain extent.



