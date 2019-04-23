Flight Attendants Have Been Stealing Cathay Pacific Blind, Won’t do it Anymore

If it’s not yours, don’t touch it. Cathay Pacific continues its crackdown on petty theft from its own flight attendants, after announcing in January this year that it has cost it “untold hundreds of millions” over the years.
Apparently, flight attendants have been stealing so much stuff from the over-supplied planes that it ended up putting a serious dent in its profits. Among the most likely items to go missing are Häagen-Dazs ice cream, pieces of bread, champagne, cutlery, pens, wine glasses and wet wipes, the Daily Mail reports.
The flight attendants union is backing the airline’s efforts to limit petty theft, with the sole stipulation that these random searches should be done properly. So far, no word of complaint on that front.
The latest search was carried out at the Hong Kong International Airport, and at least 6 flight attendants are facing disciplinary action after being caught with stuff from the planes inside their bags. In January, Cathay Pacific said that they were not to remove anything from the plane, even if they thought that item would later be thrown away.
That was the excuse offered by cabin crew at the time: they were only taking items that were either in abundance or about to go to waste. Obviously, the airline company isn’t on the same page with them, and still considers it stealing.
“In view of an increasing number of reported losses of company property, we have informed our cabin crew that random inspections will be carried out,” the airline says in a statement to the media outlet. “We are dealing with cases in a fair and reasonable manner in accordance with standard internal procedure.”
Cathay Pacific has been dealing with this issue for the past 25 years but it’s just recently that it worsened to the point where it could no longer be ignored. Steal enough wet wipes and you can do some serious damage to any budget in 25 years.
