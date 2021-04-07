Robots Step In to Help With Airplane Cabin Disinfection Using UV Light Arsenal

It’s not a secret that the global health issue has severely hit the aviation industry, and airlines out there are still looking into ways to convince people they’re a safer means of transportation.
While some require quick tests performed before boarding a plane, others turn to viral dances that are supposed to highlight the safety measures employed to protect everyone in the cabin.
But Swiss startup Uveya proposes a different approach, and it all comes down to robots. The company has created a robot that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect the cabin, using a dedicated cross-shaped design that allows it to operate on the aisle and burst UV-C rays pretty much everywhere.
That means that any existing pathogens (yes, including that one too) are supposed to die no matter where they are as part of a process that’s already used in other industries, including the health sector. Uveya says its UV disinfection robot can clean a standard one-aisle airplane in just 10 minutes, and it is 99 percent efficient against the invisible enemy that’s been keeping us indoors for more than a year.
While it remains to be seen whether this autonomous robot would be adopted en-masse by airlines out there, the first to give it a try is Helvetic Airways, as the Swiss company conducted a proof of concept to determine the efficiency of the system in an airplane cabin.
In the meantime, airlines turn to all kinds of ideas to stay afloat during these difficult times. The flights to nowhere, for example, have become a lot more common these days, and Emirates, for example, is now operating a dedicated three-hour flight only for those who received the vaccine.
The purpose of this flight that starts and ends in the same spot, the company says, is to give passengers the opportunity to experience all the services the airline has to offer, as the newly redesigned cabins are supposed to be safer and more comfortable overall.
