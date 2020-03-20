Man Uses Car Parts to Build a Pandemic Ventilator That Could Help Fight COVID-19

And while authorities from all over the worlds struggle to find more equipment in the fight against COVID-19, someone has come up with a brilliant idea that essentially addresses the shortage of ventilators using off the shelf parts.More specifically, Marco Mascorro has built a mechanical ventilator, or a “pandemic ventilator” as he calls it, with car parts purchased from Amazon, using a very basic design that doesn’t even rely on a controller such as Arduino or Raspberry Pi.Instead, the whole system uses relays and switches, as well as car parts that pretty much anyone would be able to find. In fact, this is the main benefit of this project: because car parts are easy to procure, building a pandemic ventilator could help address the shortage that hospitals are forced to deal with.In a YouTube video describing the design of the ventilator, Mascorro explains that he used parts like compressors, air filters, air regulators, multiple valves, air cylinders, and even an ULPA filter.The ULPA filter, in particular, is quite important, as it’s being used to filter the contaminated air that the infected patient exhales, Mascorro explains.“Currently, in the design I have an ULPA filter, which is an ultra-low particle filter. It’s probably way more efficient than a, or more efficient in general, than a HEPA filter. It’s designed to filter .12 microns,” Mascorro notes.While he explains that his design isn’t approved by FDA and shouldn’t be used to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, viewers have already expressed interest in building similar ventilators that would then be donated to their local hospitals facing an equipment shortage.“I live in San Miguel de Allende which you know is 30 minutes from Celeya... SMA only has 6 ventilators and we need more… I have a fully equipped shop ie, milling machines, lathes, ect and would like to offer these to our local hospitals,” someone says in the comments section.Mascorro says he’s already working on version 2 of this ventilator, so additional details should be published shortly.