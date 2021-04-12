Say Goodbye to Sipping an Espresso During American Airlines First-Class Flights

More on this:

1 Someone Has Created a Device to Keep Your Coffee Warm in the Car

2 Porsche 993 Flat-Six Inspired Espresso Machine Has Titanium and Carbon Fiber

3 Entrepreneurs Will Send Coffee Into Space to Roast it in Zero Gravity

4 BMW Car Club of America To Host Unique Coffee Art Exhibit, You Might Like It

5 California Driver Fights DUI Charge, Only Had Caffeine In His System