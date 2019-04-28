Agate Grey 992 Porsche 911 Targa Spotted in Traffic, Looks So Understated

autoevolution

At full maturity, the Porsche Neunelfer range holds north of twenty derivatives. So, with the current 992 lineup packing four models (Carrera S, 4S and their Cabriolet versions), there's plenty of fresh metal to look forward to. And the most recent eight-generation 911 prototype to show up on our radar is the 911 Targa.
The 992 Porsche 911 Targa test cars were first spotted earlier this month. Of course, more test cars are sent into the world and you are now looking at one that features an uber-understated configuration.

We only have one pic of the mechanized wonder top machine (check out the social media post at the bottom of the page), but it looks like the rear-engined toy comes dressed in Agate Grey, which is already shaping up to be a popular choice for the 992.

For the sake of comparison, here's a green incarnation of the (2021?) Porsche 911 Targa.

Returning to the vehicle sitting before us, this comes with the standard exhaust, as highlited by the quadruple exhaust layout (the optional Sport Exhaust packs a pair of super-sized oval tips).

There's a spicy Targa rumor floating around, with this talking about the return of the Turbo Targa. The two badges haven't shared the posterior of a Neunelfer since the air-cooled era and I'd love to see them reunited.

Speaking of the Turbo, I'd like to remind you the 992 model is expected to make its debut by the end of the year. Multiple prototypes have already been spoted, with the test cars coming in Coupe and Cabriolet form (oh, and here's a leak).

Other rumors talk about the Turbo S badge moprhing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has happened with the Cayenne and the Panamera. However, while the German automotive producer has confirmed the hybridisation of the eight-gen model, no further details have been release to date. And we'll probably have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp to find out more.


