New Porsche 928 Could Premiere In 2020

If anything, the 928 Turbo S E-Hybrid would be an interesting choice if grand touring is your thing. An all-electric grand tourer wouldn't be bad either, and speaking of which, there are rumors the Taycan could go coupe and convertible in the not-so-distant future. The rumors started years before the second generation of the Panamera rolled out. Autocar.co.uk starts their story with “according to reports” and “senior figures at the firm have not denined,” so don’t get your hopes up too soon. For the time being, Porsche is 100-percent focused on the Taycan and the electric successor of the Macan.Design head Michael Mauer, the man behind the original Panamera, said “there are no limits to what I can conceive.” But on the other hand, “it is not my role to consider such things” he replied when asked about the return of the 928. Adding fuel to the fire, German outlets such as Auto Bild bring this rumor back every now and then.If the Panamera does receive a brother with a 2+2 configuration and two fewer doors, then there’s no denying that Porsche will use the MSB vehicle architecture. Also underpinning the Bentley Continental GT, the Modularer Standardantriebsbaukasten debuted in 2016.Porsche makes a sports wagon on the MSB as well, also based on the Panamera. With the engine up front and drive sent to the rear or all four corners, the return of the 928 isn’t as far-fetched as some might think. But nevertheless, the higher-ups and bean counters are the ones who call the shots.Save for the 911 GT2 RS with 700 PS and 918 Spyder with a combined 887 PS, the Panamera in Turbo S E-Hybrid flavor is the third most-powerful Porsche on sale these days. The plug-in hybrid option cranks out 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet), translating to 3.4 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph).If anything, the 928 Turbo S E-Hybrid would be an interesting choice if grand touring is your thing. An all-electric grand tourer wouldn't be bad either, and speaking of which, there are rumors the Taycan could go coupe and convertible in the not-so-distant future.