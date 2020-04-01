Acura NSX "Stormtrooper" Is a Downforce Master

While the second incarnation of the Acura NSX continues to split opinions among gearheads, we can't deny the fact that its appearance has boosted the already-high popularity of the original. As such, it shouldn't surprise you to see that multiple digital artists around the world are working on the aluminum-bodied toy.
The pixel work sitting before us takes the mid-engined machine quite far from its factory form, with this featuring a wide range of aero additions.
It all kicks off with a widebody approach, one that features the type of floating arches we've seen on ex-generation kits coming from names such as Liberty Walk.
And, as is the case with many such WB projects coming from the real world, the NSX now almost touches the road. This is the result of an air suspension, which means the one behind the wheel only has to tap a screen or touch a button when wishing to play with the ride height.
The dive planes adorning the sides of the Acura's nose are perhaps the least extrovert of the downforce hardware added to the car. Next up, in the order of their size, we have the side skirt extensions and the rear diffuser, which is downright massive.
Interestingly, this pixel approach leaves the well-integrated factory wing to handle the aero work, without adding anything to the said area of the car.
As for the artist who brought us this eye candy, we're talking about a car lover named Danny Berry. The pixel specialist is just 22 and his work has thrilled us on multiple occasions and, for instance, here's what he can do for the current Ford GT.
PS: Now that the C8 Chevrolet Corvette is among us, those who wanted to know more about an alternative path Honda/Acura could've used for the second-gen NSX can use the American machine as an example.
Been a while since I did an NSX, thought I'd Redo it and see what I could come up with since my skills have improved, 3D environment aswell #nsx #hondansx #honda #acura