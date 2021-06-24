Action-Packed Track Footage Shows Why the Porsche 993 GT2 Is the King of 911s

More on this:

1 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at E3, It's the Most Powerful 911 Ever

2 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Spied Again, Has Massive Rear Wing And Exhaust Tips

3 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 - What We Know So Far

4 2017 Porsche 911 GT2 Spied in Winter Testing with No Camo

5 Porsche 911 GT2 Hoods Turned into Canvases