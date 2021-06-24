Action-Packed Track Footage Shows Why the Porsche 993 GT2 Is the King of 911s

Introduced in 1994, the 993-generation 911 was a big departure from its predecessor, the 964. The first 911 redesigned from the ground up since the nameplate debuted in 1963, the 993 saw the introduction of the all-alloy, multi-link rear suspension and a six-speed transmission as standard. It was also the last 911 to feature an air-cooled flat-six engine.
Just like its predecessor, the 993 spawned a couple of higher-performance versions. There was the Carrera RS, the successor to the modern GT3, and the GT2. The latter was the first of its kind, kicking off a new twin-turbo flat-six era for the German automaker. The first GT2 was developed as a full-fledged race car for GT2 class racing, but Porsche also created a road-going version for homologation purposes.
Powered by a twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six rated at 424 horsepower and 432 pound-feet (586 Nm) of torque, it was Porsche's most potent vehicle back then. In 1998, the output increased to an even more impressive 444 horses. The GT2 was mind-bogglingly fast, needing just 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) on its way to a top speed of 187 mph (301 kph).
But the race-spec GT2 was the most radical incarnation of the 993. Its twin-turbo flat-six delivered 450 horsepower and was tweaked for endurance racing, while the car was lighter thanks to a stripped-out interior. An aero kit increased downforce, helping the GT2 remain glued to the track.
Porsche also created a GT2 Evo version for GT1 class racing. It featured larger turbochargers and a flat-six good for 600 horsepower, as well as a larger rear wing and wider rear fenders. It was a sight to behold on European and American tracks before the 911 GT1 replaced it in 1996.
Both the GT2 and GT2 Evo did well on the track, scoring seven wins in 11 rounds during their first outing in the BPR Global GT series. The GT2 also scored class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996 and 1997.
These cars haven't been raced in FIA events for decades, but they do show up regularly at historic racing weekends. The footage below shows a pack of GT2 and GT2 Evo cars stretching their wheels at Circuit Paul Ricard and Monza. And while they're more than 25 years old as of 2021, they still look and sound glorious.
