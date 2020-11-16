5 Porsche Might Be Preparing Something Special Through #Unseen Social Media Tag

2 Ex-F1 Driver Nico Rosberg Drifts and Races the Porsche Taycan Turbo at the Ring

1 Detailing Company Has Amazing Exotic Supercar Collection in the Workshop

More on this:

Porsche 911 GT1 Street Version Reviewed by Tiff Needell, It's "Uncompromised"

Here’s a question for you. Which manufacturer has the most wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans? As you may already know or guessed from the headline, that would be Porsche with no fewer than 19 overall victories. Even though the German automaker is no longer involved in the top class of the World Endurance Championship, its legacy lives on in the history books and on the road thanks to the 911 GT1 Strassenversion 11 photos



Even with



Even the five-speed transmission – which is synchronized – is borrowed from the Group C sports prototype that won the 1987 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But as opposed to the racing car of old, the 911 GT1 and the street version are both equipped with a larger engine. You can expect 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds even though the Strassenversion hasn’t been designed for insane acceleration off the line.



Tiff also makes a case about changing gears slowly in the 911 GT1. “It frustrated you as a racing driver, but it was a gearbox that would last 24 hours after 24 hours after 24 hours.” Pretty loud and uncomfortable in terms of ride quality, the road-going model is a handful in terms of steering as well. The car also “pogos up and down a bit when you get through undulations,” so yeah, this isn’t exactly a daily driver.



When all is said and done, the Strassenversion “doesn’t fail to make an impression” whether you’re the person behind the wheel or a passerby that lays eyes on this work of wonder.



The regulations mandated the production of 25 road-going units in order for the 911 GT1 to participate in endurance racing. Approximately 20 were eventually built and sold to the public, and the example featured in this episode of Lovecars is estimated at 10 million pounds sterling. Indeed, that’s $13.2 million at current exchange rates.Even with Tiff Needell in the driver’s seat, the Strassenversion “is a brutal machine and as uncompromised as a road car can be.” By combining the 993-generation 911 Turbo up front with various parts such as the engine and suspension of the 962 C out back, Porsche created what can only be described as a racing car for the road.Even the five-speed transmission – which is synchronized – is borrowed from the Group C sports prototype that won the 1987 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But as opposed to the racing car of old, the 911 GT1 and the street version are both equipped with a larger engine. You can expect 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds even though the Strassenversion hasn’t been designed for insane acceleration off the line.Tiff also makes a case about changing gears slowly in the 911 GT1. “It frustrated you as a racing driver, but it was a gearbox that would last 24 hours after 24 hours after 24 hours.” Pretty loud and uncomfortable in terms of ride quality, the road-going model is a handful in terms of steering as well. The car also “pogos up and down a bit when you get through undulations,” so yeah, this isn’t exactly a daily driver.When all is said and done, the Strassenversion “doesn’t fail to make an impression” whether you’re the person behind the wheel or a passerby that lays eyes on this work of wonder.