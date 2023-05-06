ABT's 2023 Audi RS 6 Legacy Edition Is a 750-HP Supercar Killer

Station wagons are fast losing their cool. Millennials want a practical, efficient, roomier vehicle a.k.a the crossover or SUV – and these are selling like hot cakes. The 2023 Audi RS 6 didn't do much to bring back the performance wagon appeal, especially in the power division. Like the unsung hero, ABT has come to the rescue – with a potent dose of modifications in the form of a performance upgrade kit.
If you enjoy Volkswagen Group products, you've probably heard of the German-based tuner ABT. With all the criticism surrounding the dismal performance of the latest generation of the Audi RS 6, ABT has taken it upon itself to do what Audi seems to be ignoring, commemorating the legendary wagon's 20th year of production with a special edition dubbed the RS 6 Legacy Edition.
The Auditography channel on YouTube featured this phenomenal release by the Fussen, Germany-based tuner. This is not an Audi RS 6 for the regular Joe. Only 200 units of this version will be produced globally. ABT didn't hold back, throwing bold words claiming this edition is indeed the 'crowning glory of 20 years of Audi RS 6 history.'
They say, "Actions prove who someone is; words just prove who they want to be." Well, ABT wasn't just throwing empty promises – the 2023 Audi RS 6 Legacy Edition is much more than it seems on paper.
As you'd expect of any ABT release, there are a couple of visual, performance, and hardware upgrades. The comparison in performance figures is enough to shut any critic who dared say the new RS 6 is lazy on its heels.
There's nothing pedestrian-paced about 750 hp (760 ps). Stuffed with many performance goodies, the RS 6's 4-liter V8 offers a pitiless performance, with a 129 hp (131 ps) bump over the stock variant (621 hp/630 ps).
On the exterior, the German tuner included aggressive Legacy Edition carbon gloss components, front splitters, skirts, a rear roof spoiler, and a diffuser. On the inside, they installed a Dinamica fabric on the dash, an ABT Alcantara steering wheel with a 12 o'clock pattern, and plenty of badging to show it's a limited 1-of-200 RS 6 LE unit.
For stability, this brutal RS 6 runs on ABT height-adjustable suspension, anti-roll bars, and a set of jagged-designed 22-inch forged wheels.
Under the vented hood, modifications include a fettled ECU (Power R Software), a pair of ABT turbochargers, and an intercooler perfectly routed through optimized intake grilles on the front end. It also comes with ABT stainless steel exhaust with double-end pipes at 102 mm (4 inches). The tailpipe auditory on this baby is competitively threatening.
The performance figures are impressive. It'll bolt from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.1 seconds (the factory variant does the same in 3.4 seconds). Top speed figures aren't out yet, but we are certain it won't be a disappointment – ABT has a reputation to uphold.
Catch some of that raw, aggressive demeanor of the ABT 2023 Audi RS 6 Legacy Edition in the video below.
