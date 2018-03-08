Abarth 695 Rivale Shines Brighter Than Fiat 500 Collezione In Geneva

If you’re one of the few people who believe the 500 has too few special editions, Fiat
is much obliged to launch not one, but two such vehicles to at #GIMS2018. First things first, let’s start with the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Abarth 695 Rivale, born from the collaboration with Italian boat and yachtbuilder Riva.
17 photos
A special edition inspired by the 56 Rivale, the 695 Rivale is finished in two-tone Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey. The nautical theme
is furthered by aquamarine stripes, which run around the waist rail, as well as interior panels trimmed in gloss-finished mahogany.
Blue leather-upholstered seats, Uconnect infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, carbon fiber on the dashboard and for the gear lever knob, satin chrome detailing, there’s a lot to like about this little city dweller. Limited to 175 hatchbacks and 175 convertible models, the 695 Rivale also happens to be a hooligan at heart.
It all boils down to the 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which rockets the car to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds thanks to 180 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque. Opting for the Dualogic robotized transmission takes its toll on acceleration, with 100 km/h coming in 6.9 seconds.
For those who just want to celebrate the timeless design of the 500
, the Collezione fits the bill with the exclusive but optional Bossa Nova White and Lunar Grey two-tone paintwork. Other combinations – which are also optional - are available for the Collezione, these being Bossa Nova White with Smooth Mint and Bossa Nova White with Epic Blue.
16-inch alloy wheels come standard, as does the Collezione logo both inside and out. The interior mirros the design of the exterior, but desirable features such as the 7.0-inch infotainment system, TomTom satellite navigation with live traffic monitoring, and Beats Audio Hi-Fi system are all optional. A bit cheeky from Fiat’s part considering the £13,865 price and 69-ps
entry-level engine, isn’t it?