2018 Geneva Motor Show Booth Girls Survive the Pointless Automakers' Purge

In the wake of the #metoo scandals that rocked various industries in the past year, fear that misconduct allegations might fall upon them has forced several automakers to ditch plans of using girls as a means to attract attention to the cars they make.

12 photos



Thankfully, most of the 180 auto- and parts-makers present at Palexpo still have their wits about them and continue using models to showcase the four-wheeled novelties. That’s because they know that no one can accuse you of inappropriate behavior if you don’t behave inappropriately.



Hence the photos we have here, sent to use by our photographers on the ground. We have girls at the Yokohama booth, over at Alfa Romeo, at Skoda, even Jeep has three of them. And, just as in the countless years before, they are employees, getting paid to do a job, minding their own business.



But even if the floor of Palexpo is teaming with both cars and beautiful women, it appears more and more executives have developed a sense of what they are actually there to present. Hit by amnesia, they have forgotton that in all the previous years, with no exception, they have presented at auto shows all around the world cars and girls in almost equal amounts.



Now, scared by what may be, #theytoo side with something no one asked them to side with. Booth girls are no longer to be used, because “customers come here expecting from us that we can properly explain what our product is all about,” as Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes says.



