9s Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Corvette ZR1 with Surprising Results

Fortunately, we've got the kind of footage that shows just such a battle. In fact, this is a rematch, with the original quarter-mile fight between the said slabs of America, which also took place on the prepped surface of the track, having been discussed last week.Now, the sheer idea of pitting the modded GT500 against the open-top ZR1 seems a bit crazy. And that's because the official 1,320 feet number of the Ford sits at 10.7 seconds, which places it 0.1 seconds behind the fixed-roof ZR1.Nevertheless, this 'Vette is here in Convertible form, which brings a weight drawback (think: 3,618 lbs/1,641 kg compared to the coupe's 3,560 lbs/1,615 kg).Besides, the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator motor of the pony has jumped from its factory 760 horsepower to around 1,000 horses. That's because the V8 features mods such as a ported blower with an SPE 2.7 pulley, which works with a Whipple intercooler, as well as L&M camshafts, Lethal Performance injector fuel rails, a Kong Performance throttle body, a JLT cold air intake and a Palm Beach Dyno tune.And we mustn't overlook the 18-inch rear wheels installed by Stand Mode, the YouTuber who owns the machine - the meatier sidewalls of the new tires help with the launches.Now, the 760 horsepower Corvette only packs forged wheels, but we can tell you this Chevy managed to surprise its opponent. And, since we don't want to throw too many spoilers at you, we'll mention the two came within .382 seconds of each other - their battle awaits you at the 7:55 timestamp, but the rest of the video is also worth checking out.