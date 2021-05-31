992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shows Massive Rear Wing Featuring Active Aero

Revealed in February 2021 as a 2022 model, the latest incarnation of the 911 GT3 is the most extreme one so far. The 4.0-liter boxer engine isn’t only derived from the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup-spec car, but it’s a high-revving motor that can reach 9,000 revolutions if you really push it.
Another motorsport-derived influence comes in the guise of double-wishbone front suspension, which isn’t exactly a game-changing piece of suspension technology. In no particular order, production vehicles with double wishbones include the Aston Martin DB7, Rover 600, MG TF, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Acura TLX, and even the Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck.
But as opposed to the 911 GT3, none of these cars hold a candle to the Neunelfer as a whole package. A no-nonsense driver’s car with precise handling and emotional touches that include the six-speed manual, the 992 in this configuration can only be surpassed by the GT3 RS.
Spied on video at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the Racing Sport is an eye-catching machine thanks to its ginormous rear wing. Not only does it tower above the rear wing of the GT3, but it features active aerodynamics as well.
The highest portion of the wing opens up at high speeds and closes during braking, and you can see that happening many times in the following clip. It’s very similar in concept to DRS, the drag reduction system introduced in Formula 1 in 2011 to promote overtaking by reducing aerodynamic drag.
Based on the ultra-crisp upshifts and downshifts, we’re also looking at the dual-clutch transmission that Porsche calls PDK. We further expect the RS to be exclusively offered with the PDK because the Racing Sport has always been a track-focused monster designed specifically for blistering lap times.
As for the free-breathing engine that makes 510 PS (503 horsepower) in the GT3, the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is probably going to crank out 530 PS (523 horsepower). The 991.2 generation, by comparison, offered 520 PS (513 horsepower) while the regular 911 GT3 had 500 PS (493 horsepower).
