Disabled Driver Modified His Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Now Laps the Nurburgring

"I'm Thierry, a paraplegic in his 40s, and that doesn't stop me from living my life to the fullest while putting the pedal to the metal"—this is what the YouTube description of the Porschephile whose story brought us here today reads.
And, as you'll see, the French driver stays true to those words, as he spends plenty of time at the racetrack, rather than being confined to the wheelchair, be it the Nürburgring, Spa-Francorchamps, or some other high-profile track on the Old Continent.
From the outside, nothing sets his Crayon-dressed 991.2 GT3 RS aside from the factory configuration. However, as we take a peek inside the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll notice the custom hand controls.
As such, there's a throttle bar with electronic control underneath the steering wheel, as well as a mechanical brake coming in the form of a rod linked to the factory pedal—since the 3RS is a PDK-only affair, paddles and all, the gearshifts were covered from the get-go.
His garage currently includes another Zuffenhausen machine that handles daily duties, namely a Macan, as well as a Nissan GT-R (of course). Nevertheless, the enthusiast known online as Spynergie is super-serious about his motorsport adventures, which is why he also used to own a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar.
In fact, as you'll be able to notice in the second YouTube clip below, he came up with a track challenge back in March. Held on the Magny-Cours circuit in France, the shenanigans saw Spa 24 Hours silver medalist and Maserati World Series Champion Romain Monti and Thierry competing in the said GT3 RS. The latter set a lap time using the standard controls of the vehicle, then the former had a go at it via the adaptations mentioned above. There was also a third challenge that involved Monti manhandling the car using the special hardware.
As for the first vid below, it shows Thierry playing on the Nürburgring and Spa, doing 300 kph (186 mph) on the German Autobahn, and generally using the track-savvy 911 as its maker intended.
Thierry's plans for the current year include a mysterious 2021 SEMA appearance, as stated on his Instagram profile, so we should meet him again this November.
